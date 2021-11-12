Razor Technology Hosts Movember Event to Raise Funds for the Movember Foundation to Support Men’s Health
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, November 18, 2021, Razor Technology, a provider of managed IT and cloud services for businesses, will be hosting its annual Movember event at the Great American Pub in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 PM.
Since 2009, Razor Technology has devoted its philanthropic efforts in the month of November to supporting the Movember Foundation, a global charity committed to helping men live happier, healthier, and longer lives.
Founded in 2003, Movember encourages the growing of moustaches during the entire month of November to raise awareness of men's health issues and to "change the face of men's health.” The Movember Foundation supports and funds organizations that help increase early cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment, all of which play a vital role in reducing preventable deaths. To date, the Movember Foundation has raised over $800 million in more than 20 countries.
In the U.S, this program partners with the Prostate Cancer Foundation, the LIVESTRONG Foundation, and the Prevention Institute. These organizations, along with Movember Foundation managed programs, ensure that all donations are directed to a broad range of vitally important, world-class initiatives that provide financial support for treatment, research, and education initiatives related to prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health.
Razor Technology is expected to surpass $100,000 for this cause this year. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $40 and early bird online registration is available for $35 online. Be sure to register today! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-movember-fundraiser-tickets-168770580349
About Razor Technology
Based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Razor Technology is a provider of industry-leading information technology solutions, including end-to-end infrastructure installations and upgrades. Razor Technology also offers ongoing consultation and product support that helps organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to global enterprises, solve their most difficult business challenges.
Caitlin Leung
