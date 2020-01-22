Razor Technology to Promote Digital Transformation at Razor’s Edge, Its First User Conference

Digital transformation is the process of converting obsolete, analog systems to modern, always-on, secure platforms and cloud solutions.

CONSHOHOCKEN,, PA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Razor Technology to Promote Digital Transformation at Razor’s Edge, Its First User ConferenceLisa Carnesi, Hanlon610-804-1610lisa@hanloncreative.comPennsylvania-based Information technology provider Razor Technology announces its first user conference, Razor’s Edge, which will be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on January 30-31.The event will educate Razor-Technology’s customers and partners about the trends in IT that will reshape business in 2020, as well as current best practices, upcoming software and hardware solutions, and vital cybersecurity readiness protocols. It will also serve as a valuable networking opportunity for Razor Technology’s clients and user base to meet face to face and share their own experiences with business IT.Digital transformation is the process of converting obsolete, analog systems to modern, always-on, secure platforms and cloud solutions. Every company hoping to compete in today’s marketplace must find efficient tools to make their transformation. The Razor’s Edge conference was built to accelerate that incredibly important change to the status quo.Topics to be addressed will include:Cybersecurity and Data ProtectionDigital Transformation and StrategyInfrastructure UpgradesSoftware as a Service (SaaS)Network and System AdministrationArtificial Intelligence and Machine Learning SystemsEnterprise Resource Planning Applications (ERP)Cloud ServicesJonsi Stefansson, CTO of NetApp, the conference’s top sponsor, will be on hand to explain the benefits of hybrid cloud platforms and the means by which they are improving access to real time information and driving operational efficiencies. Representatives from other sponsors, including Dell, Cisco, Verizon, Arrow Capital, Chorus, and Synnex, will also be attending.Keynote speaker Erica Orange, a futurist and consultant for the Future Hunters, will describe the major changes businesses can expect to face in the coming years and the connected solutions that are helping them adapt to a digital economy.Other speakers include Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame inductee Seth Joyner, who will discuss how the lessons of grit and perseverance he learned on the field translate to the world of business, and FBI Special Agent Christian Schorle, an expert on telecommunications crimes, who will offer his insight on the cybersecurity threats facing every business today and how best to avoid costly breaches and data losses.For press passes, please contact:Lisa Carnesi, Hanlon610-804-1610lisa@hanloncreative.comAbout Razor TechnologyBased in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Razor Technology is a provider of industry-leading information technology solutions, including end-to-end infrastructure installations and upgrades. Razor Technology also offers ongoing consultation and product support that helps organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to global enterprises, solve their most difficult business challenges.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.