Can the fun, family Christmas movie “The Farmer and The Belle: SAVING SANTALAND” Save Small-Town Theaters? Opens Nov 19.

Stars & Married Couple, Jim E. Chandler and Jenn Gotzon Celebrate the Theatrical Release of their Movie "The Farmer and The Belle: SAVING SANTALAND" with their family at the World Premiere on 42nd Street, NYC on Nov 9, 2021 (Photo Credit Leah Fisher) Win the bracelet from the movie "The Farmer and The Belle: SAVING SANTALAND." To enter the contest, take a photo of your family singing "We Wish you a Merry Christmas" during the end credits w- John Schneider & Beckah Shae. Tag @FarmerBelleFilm on Instagram & Facebook.

Sing "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" w- John Schneider during end credits to Win Bracelet from the Movie. Christmas shopping & Caroling to accompany the film.

A Joyful experience! A love story treasure of a Christmas film not to be missed! I will share this with my family for years to come!” — Patricia Mauceri (Carlotta Vega on the ABC soap opera, One Life to Live)

NYC, NY, USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Movie’s picture horse made a grand entrance at the NYC World Premiere last Tue. wearing a Pink Onesie matching the film’s star Jenn Gotzon who was Celebrating with her Family (See video below). Movie's music producer Justin Peters entertained premiere's attendees singing film's title song "Santaland" on his ukulele.

The award-winning film "The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland" is directed by Wes Llewellyn and inspired by the lead actors,’ Jim E. Chandler (www.imdb.me/jimechandler) and Jenn Gotzon’s (www.imdb.me/jenngotzon), true love story. The story follows Belle Winters (Gotzon), a tired New York City-based supermodel who's worried about aging out of the industry. One evening in her apartment, Belle remembers a charm bracelet with Biblical beauty affirmations that her grandmother (Sandra Lafferty, Oscar-nom'd, Walk The Line) gave her when she was a child. Belle no longer has the bracelet but thinks it might be at Santaland, a Christmas farm where she played in her youth. Desperate to find the bracelet, Belle sets out to find it and finds herself in the process. From a horse in pink pajamas to wrestling pigs with Santa hats, this family, Christmas comedy movie is hilarious, yet a heartwarming romantic comedy inspiring #InnerBeauty for all-ages. (TV-G).

Jim E. Chandler, Jenn Gotzon, Dr. Joel Bunkowske (Priceless) and George Escobar (Oscar'nom'd Alone Yet Not Alone) produced the feature, which also stars Corbin Bernsen, John Schneider, Robert Amaya, Natasha Bure, Kurt Yue, Livi Birch, Henry Cho, radio personality Delilah and introducing child actress and the Chandler's neice Adele Chandler.

The movie releases Nov 19 enchanting audiences with holiday festivities including caroling to Christmas shopping to bring back community nostalgia and business to the local stores. Bookstores are setting up a table to sell gifts. Some locations will have the movie’s children’s book “Beautiful Mable” written by the beloved VeggieTales Mike Nawrocki, devotional book “Divine Beauty: Becoming Beautiful based on God’s Truth” by Michelle Cox and Gotzon, and The Farmer and The Belle’s #Beauty Bracelet, DVD and Soundtrack including 8 original songs. Also available on their website www.thefarmerandthebelle.net/shop.

"We could not of launched our new franchise The Farmer and The Belle creating family movies, on-trend jewelry selling on QVC and commercially relevant books for adults and kids without the divine, hard work of our team... 400+ people and counting. We love and value you all!" praises Jenn Gotzon, the creator of The Farmer and The Belle.

As an incentive to encourage movie goe'ers to go out to their small-town theater, the producers of the family, Christmas Comedy Movie, "The Farmer and The Belle: SAVING SANTALAND," are giving away the bracelet from the movie. To enter the contest, take a photo of your family singing “We Wish you a Merry Christmas” during the end credits with John Schneider, Beckah Shae and the cast. Tag @FarmerBelleFilm AND #TheFarmerandTheBelle on Instagram and Facebook to enter.

"When we finally re-opened, our ticket buyers dropped to 30% of pre-pandemic levels. We may not be able to keep our doors open much longer," explains Richard Wolfe of Roxy Theater at 2004 Main St, Northampton, PA 18067. Stars to appear. Christmas caroling by KidzRock Children's Ministry, Wind Gap PA. with producers' neice 4-year old Maela Edelman. A true family affair.

Movie Showtimes and Tickets purchased directly from the small-town theaters: https://linktr.ee/farmerbellefilm

Robinson Film Center, 617 Texas Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

https://ticketing.useast.veezi.com/sessions/?siteToken=kUZ3pS1%2FqEyn4gMVth0USA%3D%3D

Celebration Cinema, Betsy Artz, 3728 Rivertown Pkwy. Grandville, MI 49418

https://celebrationcinema.com/

The Roxy, 2004 Main Street Northampton, PA 18067

https://www.roxytheaternorthampton.com/

Rialto Theatre, 324 N. Main St. Pocahontas, IA 50574

http://www.pocahontasrialto.com/

Harkins Casa Grande-1341 N. Promenade, Casa Grande, AZ 85194

https://www.harkins.com/locations/casa-grande-14

Harkins Superstition Springs-6950 E. Superstition Springs Blvd, Mesa, AZ 85209

https://www.harkins.com/locations/superstition-springs-25

Harkins Chandler Fashion-3159 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85286

https://www.harkins.com/locations/chandler-fashion-20

GQT Willow Knolls 14, 4100 W Willow Knolls Dr. Peoria, IL 61615

https://www.gqtmovies.com/theaters/x01tp-gqt-willow-knolls-14



Digimax, 1060 Walters Cir, Alpharetta, GA 30005

http://digimaxwp.digimaxtheatres.com/

Premiere 6, 810 NW Broad St. Suite 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

http://www.murfreesboromovies.com/

Serra Theatres, 200 Serra Way, #37, Milpitas, CA 95035

https://www.serratheatres.net/

The Prytania Theater, 333 Canal St 34rd Floor, New Orleans, LA 70130

prytaniacanalplace.com

Burlington Capitol Theater, 211 N 3rd St., Burlington, IA 52601

https://www.burlingtoncapitoltheater.com/

Diana Theatre 137 E Jefferson, Tipton, IN 46072

https://www.facebook.com/DianaTheatreTipton/wall/

Canton Theatre, 171 E Main Street, Canton, GA 30114

https://www.cantonga.gov/our-city/visit-us/canton-theatre

Movie's website and trailer www.TheFarmerandTheBelle.net/movie

NYC World Premiere is presented by Unite Share Health Ministries. Open Enrollment Now (http://uhsm.com/) sponsored by Zun Royal Group, Shinshot Media, Inspiration TV. Horses provided by Kay's Acres and Harmonia Equestrian.

"The Farmer and The Belle: SAVING SANTALAND" producers Jim E. Chandler & Jenn Gotzon thank their family at the World Premiere in NYC. (video by Zun Royal)