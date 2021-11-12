Sarah Bridges Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sarah Bridges is an organizational psychologist, executive coach and founder of Sarah Bridges Consulting, offering a full range of executive coaching and development assessment services to boost performance and effectiveness.

Dr. Bridges is dedicated to helping people, teams and organizations reach their potential and drive results.

“The higher you rise on the corporate ladder, the less feedback you get. We step in and fill that gap,” says Dr. Bridges. “It’s about giving leaders direction on where they should focus to personally evolve and improve culture.”

From startups to Fortune 100, whether hiring new employees or developing those employees, the Bridges team offers deep expertise in leadership training, coaching and consulting to create real, lasting and measurable organizational change.

Originally trained in neuropsychology, Dr. Bridges says there has been a total revolution in the corporate world around how brain function is tied to behavior and can even predict how people will react to change.

The Bridges Coaching Method blends science with coaching and business best practices for a whole person approach that helps clients not only understand themselves much better, but also connect more deeply with their team.

“This is about re-introducing humanity back into the workplace,” says Dr. Bridges. “People are not spreadsheets. People have needs. People react. So it’s about helping leaders understand the human side of change, which operates on a different schedule and according to different needs. When leaders focus on the whole person, people are even more loyal and work harder.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Sarah Bridges in an interview with Jim Masters on November 16th at 12pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on November 23rd at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.sarahbridges.com