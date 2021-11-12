Women In Cybersecurity Documentary Premieres On YouTube
Help Wanted: Female cybercrime fighters globally
Women represent 25 percent of the global cybersecurity workforce in 2021, up from 20 percent in 2019, and around 10 percent in 2011.”NORTHPORT, N.Y., USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “WOMEN KNOW CYBER: THE DOCUMENTARY,” a Cybersecurity Ventures production, premiered on the Cybercrime Magazine YouTube Channel today.
The 41-minute, 52-second documentary features women in cybersecurity from across the globe sharing their stories in an effort to recruit more female cybercrime fighters to a field that desperately needs them.
The documentary is derived from the book “Women Know Cyber: 100 Fascinating Females Fighting Cybercrime” by Steve Morgan and Di Freeze.
“In order to attract more girls and women to cybersecurity, we need to show them role models and that’s what the book and documentary are focused on,” says Morgan, founder of Cybersecurity Ventures and editor-in-chief at Cybercrime Magazine.
“You can’t be what you can’t see,” says Ron Green, executive vice president and chief security officer at Mastercard, driving home the importance of showing examples to open-minded and potential new candidates.
“If young girls can see female role models in the area of cybersecurity, they may say “I’m going to be like that” or “Wow, I didn’t know you could do it, I’m going to follow in her footsteps,” says Diane M. Janosek, training director, National Cryptologic School at National Security Agency (NSA).
“The documentary is a help-wanted sign from our industry,” adds Morgan. “There are 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs globally in 2021. Women make up at least half of the U.S. workforce and they represent a significant percentage globally which varies by country. Girls outnumber boys on college campuses in the U.S. and elsewhere. We need to do a better job of getting the word out to the other half.”
The new production is intended for students, parents, educators, and anyone who is open to a career opportunity in an exciting, fast-growing and lucrative market.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects “information security analyst” will be the 10th fastest growing occupation over the next decade, with an employment growth rate of 31 percent compared to the 4 percent average growth rate for all occupations. A majority of these (entry to mid-level) positions do not require certifications and allow employers to cast a wider net for candidates.
“Cybersecurity Ventures predicts women will represent 30 percent of the global cybersecurity workforce by 2025, and that will reach 35 percent by 2031,” says Morgan. “There’s been a global movement to get more women in cybersecurity over the past few years and it’s starting to pay dividends.”
“WOMEN KNOW CYBER: THE DOCUMENTARY” is sponsored by Mastercard, the official technology partner is Deloitte Cyber, and the official training partner is KnowBe4.
The following people appear in the documentary: Deneen DeFiore, VP & CISO at United Airlines; Emily Mossburg, Deloitte Global Cyber Leader; Alissa “Dr Jay” Abdullah, SVP & Deputy CSO at Mastercard; Nada Anid, VP, Strategic Communications & External Affairs at New York Institute of Technology; Sylvia Acevedo, Rocket Scientist & Former CEO at Girl Scouts of the USA; Gily Netzer, CMO at Cymulate; Ron Greene, Executive VP & CSO at Mastercard; Sarah Clark, SVP Digital Identity at Mastercard; Karen Kukoda, VP Strategic Partnerships at Safeguard Cyber; Kyla Guru, Freshman at Stanford University; Keren Elazari, Founder of Leading Cyber Ladies; Teresa Zielinski, SVP, Global CISO & Product Security at GE Gas Power; Diane Janosek, Training Director, National Cryptologic School at National Security Agency (NSA); Rosa Smothers, SVP of Cyber Operations at KnowBe4; Ambareen Siraj, Founder of WiCyS; Theresa Payton, CEO at Fortalice; Heather Engel, Managing Partner at Strategic Cyber Partners; Wendy Thomas, President & CEO at Secureworks, Christine Leisure, eDiscovery Investigator & Evidence Technician at Mastercard; Steve Morgan, Founder of Cybersecurity Ventures & Editor-in-Chief at Cybercrime Magazine.
