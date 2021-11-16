Indefol powers Landmark Rooftop Solar Project on HCMC’s Largest Sports Complex using FIMER’S PVS-100 Solar PV Inverters
FIMER is our trusted partner who has completed more than 55GW of installations globally and we have previously worked with them for several successful commercial projects.”SINGAPORE, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indefol Solar, one of the largest Independent Power Producer has powered up the 743kWp plant on the Celadon Sports & Resort Club (CSRC), developed by Gamuda Land, will produce an average of 2,800kWh of renewable energy each day.
Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for sporting activities such as gym, yoga, swimming, tennis, soccer and basketball & is the largest sports complex in the west of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This project comprises 1,677 solar panels across a total surface area of 4,800 square meters. Powered by 6 of FIMER’s PVS-100-TL three-phase string inverter solution, CSRC’s solar power system’s average electricity output is 2,800 kWh per day, equivalent to 84,000 kWh per month in the peak summer months. This is projected to save up to 189 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.
Mr. Hieu – President of Indefol Solar said: “We were looking for a solution that could cater for a large-scale rooftop installation to power the entire sports complex sustainably. At the same time, it was important that energy yields would not be compromised, and FIMER’s PVS-100-TL three-phase string inverter fits the bill perfectly. FIMER is our trusted partner who has completed more than 55GW of installations globally and we have previously worked with them for several successful commercial projects. We can count on them to supply us with high quality solar solutions as well as for support pre- and post-installation.”
An all-in-one high-power string inverter, FIMER’s PVS-100-TL is the best solution for maximum return on investment in large, decentralized ground-mounted or rooftop installations for commercial and industrial applications such as CSRC. With six MPPT, it guarantees greater versatility and capacity to the system, ensuring optimized energy collection even in the presence of shading. Fully integrated with the FIMER digital platform, it provides advanced functionalities like remote monitoring and export limitation control.
Leonardo Botti – Managing Director C&I from FIMER said: “We are honoured to be a trusted partner of Indefol Solar and pleased that they have chosen to work with us again on a landmark project in powering the largest sports complex in Celadon City, West Ho Chi Minh City fully on solar energy. We look forward to future collaborations for more similar sustainable energy projects in Vietnam and the region.”
About FIMER
FIMER is the fourth largest, tier one, solar inverter supplier in the world. Specializing in solar inverters and mobility systems, it has over 1100 employees worldwide and offers a comprehensive solar solutions portfolio across all applications. FIMER’s skills are further strengthened by its bold and agile approach that sees it consistently invest in R&D. With a presence in 25 countries together with local training centers and manufacturing hubs, FIMER remains close to its customers and the ever-evolving dynamics of the energy industry.
