FIMER POWERS UP INTERSOLAR WITH NEW ‘BEST IN CLASS’ RESIDENTIAL INVERTER AND STORAGE PLATFORM LAUNCH
With the ‘Power’ platform, we will revolutionize the experience for installers and homeowners by combining best-in-class Italian design with cutting-edge technology.”VIMERCATE, ITALY, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIMER is set to revolutionize the solar market with the unveiling of its innovative high-power inverter and high-capacity storage platforms for the residential market, offering a future-proof and scalable solution for all global installations.
— Florian Chan, Managing Director, Residential line of business at FIMER
The new ‘Power’ platform – FIMER PowerUNO, PowerTRIO and PowerX, which will be on display on stand B5.330 - have been designed to help installers make the most of the increasing demand for residential solar PV and storage across global markets, with the quickest and easiest-to-install solutions on the market.
Combining the latest technological innovations with high-end design features, the PowerUNO and PowerTRIO inverters offer a wide range of power choices from 2 to 8.5 kW and features single and three-phase options that are compatible for both the North American and wider global markets. It has one of the highest power densities on the market with a small and lightweight footprint, and its key benefits include super-fast installation, with several easy-to-use plug and play connections allowing for a simple installation, making the installer’s job as easy as possible.
It also has built-in high-end connectivity with Wi-Fi and ethernet, and Linux OS which allows local integration with smart home appliances and EV charging, as well as seamless interaction with FIMER’s Aurora Vision cloud.
In addition, it has a dedicated blockchain processor which allows utilities and aggregators to build specific use cases on top of the inverter, avoiding the need for external devices. This approach reduces installation time and mitigates against cabling errors.
With demand for storage systems also continuing to grow, FIMER PowerX offers the highest residential storage capacities on the market. Using a high-voltage modular battery format, PowerX provides a flexible option for capacity requirements of all sizes, with a maximum of 48 kWh, with quick and easy installation.
It has a small overall footprint with a wall and floor stand – even at maximum capacity – and, with one module only weighing 33kg, it also enables single person installation.
To further appeal to homeowners, FIMER PowerX provides the unique option to customize the curved front cover, bringing an Italian design flair to the technology by offering multiple colors to ensure the battery unit easily blends into its surroundings.
FIMER PowerUno, PowerTRIO and PowerX will be available from January 2022.
Florian Chan, Managing Director of the Residential line of business at FIMER, explained: “FIMER has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions for the residential market, including the first three-phase or slimmest residential inverter in the world.
“With the ‘Power’ platform, we will revolutionize the experience for installers and homeowners by combining best-in-class Italian design with cutting-edge technology. We worked hard to develop a quick and super-easy installation to guarantee the highest level of reliability. With the FIMER PowerUNO, PowerTRIO and PowerX we will significantly simplify the whole installation procedure. The Power platform is made for installers – they will love it.
“We also wanted to create a solution that is future proof. With an increased demand for solar and storage in the residential market, this gives homeowners the flexibility to add more capacity at any time, as well as being able to easily integrate with EV and home automation technologies, making their home truly smart.”
Filippo Carzaniga, Chairman at FIMER, added: “We are proud to unveil these revolutionary new solutions for the residential market, which will be 100 percent manufactured in Italy, during Intersolar 2021.
“They will provide great value and at a competitive price point and are the latest innovations from FIMER, following the launch of our new utility platforms earlier this year. With more to come later in 2021, we continue to define the new era of solar, ensuring our solutions are fit for the future and deliver clear benefits for installers and end users.”
This is the third revolutionary platform that FIMER has launched in 2021, after PVS 10-33 for the C&I Segment and PVS 260-350 for the Utility sector.
To find out more about FIMER’s new solutions, click here for our launch video or visit https://www.fimer.com/power-platforms
Intersolar 2021
During Intersolar 2021 (from 6 to 8 October), FIMER will showcase its innovative new residential platforms on Stand B5.330, together with its new PVS-350 utility solution and its extensive range of solar and E-Mobility solutions
Notes to Editors
FIMER PowerUNO and PowerTrio key features:
- Wide range of power sizes (From 2.0 kW to 8.5 kW)
- Small and light but robust and powerful
- External Plug & Play connections (no need to open the front cover)
- Embedded communication – Built-in Wi-Fi logger, Ethernet, USB
- Battery ready
- Compact design & lightweight
- Compatible with the Installer for solar inverters app
- Leading conversion efficiency of +98%
- Super silent with <30dBA noise level
- Free access to Aurora Vision
- Arc fault detection option
FIMER PowerX battery storage key features:
- Modularity: Up to 16 kWh for each unit
- Lightweight for easy handling, transportation and maintenance
- Possibility to add a storage system and new battery modules anytime
- Left or right charger connection
- Tool-free click-and-connect system (battery module/s and BMU)
- Robust and easy Panel-to-panel connector, no wiring needed
- Front side access without screws
- Great backup capacity: Up to 48 kWh (three coupled units)
- Customizable color and logo
- Curved front cover provides a “family feeling”
- Can be mounted on the wall or floor
- Embedded communication
- Zero space between battery units
Sarah Perrins
Limegreen Communications Ltd
7774925943 ext.
media.relations@fimer.com