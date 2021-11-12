Submit Release
News Search

There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,922 in the last 365 days.

Media Alert: Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers to Tour Detroit Area Armories with State Elected Leadership

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE   

November 12, 2021 

Contact: Penny Carroll penelope.t.carroll.civ@army.mil Cell: 586-842-8424

 

Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers to Tour Detroit Armories with State Elected Leadership

LANSING, Mich. - Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, will tour Detroit area armories along with local and state elected officials on Monday, November 15, 2021. The group will first tour the Olympia Armory at 3030 McGraw Ave, Detroit, at 1:30 p.m., followed by a tour of the Light Guard Armory, 4400 E 8 Mile Rd, Detroit at 3 p.m. As the Armories are an asset to the entire City, the full Detroit delegation has been invited to attend these tours.

The visit is to highlight the need for upgrades and improvements to ensure Michigan's female soldiers have equitable facilities (bathrooms, locker rooms, etc.) at the armory. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced in June of this year her proposal to invest over $50 million in state funds into this effort which will then leverage an equal amount of federal dollars to address these issues of inequity, while also providing local construction jobs and overall improvements at armories across the state.

Media are invited to attend the Monday events at the Armories for tours and remarks by the general and should plan to be in place no later than 2 p.m. at the Olympia Armory, or 3:30 p.m. for the Light Guard Armory visit. Please RSVP to Penny Carroll at 517-481-7731.

You just read:

Media Alert: Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers to Tour Detroit Area Armories with State Elected Leadership

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.