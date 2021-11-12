Media Alert: Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers to Tour Detroit Area Armories with State Elected Leadership

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 12, 2021

Contact: Penny Carroll

Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers to Tour Detroit Armories with State Elected Leadership

LANSING, Mich. - Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, will tour Detroit area armories along with local and state elected officials on Monday, November 15, 2021. The group will first tour the Olympia Armory at 3030 McGraw Ave, Detroit, at 1:30 p.m., followed by a tour of the Light Guard Armory, 4400 E 8 Mile Rd, Detroit at 3 p.m. As the Armories are an asset to the entire City, the full Detroit delegation has been invited to attend these tours.

The visit is to highlight the need for upgrades and improvements to ensure Michigan's female soldiers have equitable facilities (bathrooms, locker rooms, etc.) at the armory. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced in June of this year her proposal to invest over $50 million in state funds into this effort which will then leverage an equal amount of federal dollars to address these issues of inequity, while also providing local construction jobs and overall improvements at armories across the state.

Media are invited to attend the Monday events at the Armories for tours and remarks by the general and should plan to be in place no later than 2 p.m. at the Olympia Armory, or 3:30 p.m. for the Light Guard Armory visit. Please RSVP to Penny Carroll at 517-481-7731.