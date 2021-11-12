St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A405555

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: VSP – St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/11/2021 @ 2336 hours

STREET: Cole Road

TOWN: Newbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: I-91

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tyler Gray

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: WRX

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, Side damage, Rear end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call of a one vehicle motor vehicle crash in Newbury, Vermont. Vehicle #1 operated by Gray, was traveling on Cole Road, off of Tyler Farm Road. Vehicle #1 operated by Gray was traveling at an unsafe speed for the road conditions and lost control of his vehicle, colliding with the I-91 interstate barrier. During the Vermont State Troopers investigation, Gray showed signs of impairment. Gray was screened for Driving Under the Influence and was subsequently taken into custody. Gray was processed for DUI at the St Johnsbury Barracks and released with a citation to appear in Orange Court for DUI.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orange

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2021 @ 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

SGT Lyle Decker

Vermont State Police

Troop A

St. Johnsbury Barracks