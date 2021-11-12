St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI / Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A405555
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: VSP – St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/11/2021 @ 2336 hours
STREET: Cole Road
TOWN: Newbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: I-91
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tyler Gray
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: WRX
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, Side damage, Rear end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call of a one vehicle motor vehicle crash in Newbury, Vermont. Vehicle #1 operated by Gray, was traveling on Cole Road, off of Tyler Farm Road. Vehicle #1 operated by Gray was traveling at an unsafe speed for the road conditions and lost control of his vehicle, colliding with the I-91 interstate barrier. During the Vermont State Troopers investigation, Gray showed signs of impairment. Gray was screened for Driving Under the Influence and was subsequently taken into custody. Gray was processed for DUI at the St Johnsbury Barracks and released with a citation to appear in Orange Court for DUI.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orange
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2021 @ 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
SGT Lyle Decker
Vermont State Police
Troop A
St. Johnsbury Barracks