News Release - Single Vehicle Crash - Derby Barracks

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A503879                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks                                

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11-09-21 approximately 2100 hrs

STREET: Burton Hill Road

TOWN: Barton VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near Breezy Hill Road

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kevin Lawes

AGE:   37

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton VT

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Forerunner

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 11-09-21 at approximately 2100 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from

a witness of a single motor vehicle crash.  Through investigation it was learned

Lawes had fled the scene after crashing his Toyota Forerunner.  Lawes was not

injured in the crash and there was no other damage, other than to his vehicle.

After he left the scene, the vehicle caught fire.  Orleans Fire had responded

and extinguished the fire.  The vehicle was removed from the scene by Ray's

Auto. 

 

 

 

 

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

 

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-8208

 

