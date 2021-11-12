News Release - Single Vehicle Crash - Derby Barracks
CASE#: 21A503879
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair
STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11-09-21 approximately 2100 hrs
STREET: Burton Hill Road
TOWN: Barton VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near Breezy Hill Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kevin Lawes
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton VT
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Forerunner
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11-09-21 at approximately 2100 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from
a witness of a single motor vehicle crash. Through investigation it was learned
Lawes had fled the scene after crashing his Toyota Forerunner. Lawes was not
injured in the crash and there was no other damage, other than to his vehicle.
After he left the scene, the vehicle caught fire. Orleans Fire had responded
and extinguished the fire. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Ray's
Auto.
