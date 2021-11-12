News Release - Single Vehicle Crash - Derby Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A503879

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11-09-21 approximately 2100 hrs

STREET: Burton Hill Road

TOWN: Barton VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near Breezy Hill Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kevin Lawes

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton VT

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Forerunner

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11-09-21 at approximately 2100 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from

a witness of a single motor vehicle crash. Through investigation it was learned

Lawes had fled the scene after crashing his Toyota Forerunner. Lawes was not

injured in the crash and there was no other damage, other than to his vehicle.

After he left the scene, the vehicle caught fire. Orleans Fire had responded

and extinguished the fire. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Ray's

Auto.

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-8208