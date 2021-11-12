Submit Release
News Search

There were 638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,917 in the last 365 days.

Westminster/DUI and Resisting Arrest

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B105008

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang                        

STATION: Westminster                 

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: November 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarry Road

VIOLATION: DUI, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: James P. Stark

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/11/2021, at approximately 5:10 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight on Bellows Falls Rd, by Harlow’s Blueberry Patch, in the town of Putney, Vermont.

 

Vermont State Police arrived at a residence on Quarry Road and determined that 43-year-old James Stark had been driving under the influence of intoxicating liquors. Stark was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and resisting arrest. Stark was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.

 

Stark was later released with a citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on November 30th, 2021, at 1300 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/21 at 1300 Hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division    

MUG SHOT: Attached  

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westmister Barracks

1330 Westmnster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Menbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Westminster/DUI and Resisting Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.