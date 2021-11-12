Westminster/DUI and Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B105008

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: November 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarry Road

VIOLATION: DUI, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: James P. Stark

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On 11/11/2021, at approximately 5:10 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight on Bellows Falls Rd, by Harlow’s Blueberry Patch, in the town of Putney, Vermont.

Vermont State Police arrived at a residence on Quarry Road and determined that 43-year-old James Stark had been driving under the influence of intoxicating liquors. Stark was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and resisting arrest. Stark was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.

Stark was later released with a citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on November 30th, 2021, at 1300 hours to answer to the above charges.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/21 at 1300 Hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westmister Barracks

1330 Westmnster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Menbei.Wang@vermont.gov