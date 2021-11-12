Westminster/DUI and Resisting Arrest
CASE#: 21B105008
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: November 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarry Road
VIOLATION: DUI, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: James P. Stark
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/11/2021, at approximately 5:10 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight on Bellows Falls Rd, by Harlow’s Blueberry Patch, in the town of Putney, Vermont.
Vermont State Police arrived at a residence on Quarry Road and determined that 43-year-old James Stark had been driving under the influence of intoxicating liquors. Stark was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and resisting arrest. Stark was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.
Stark was later released with a citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on November 30th, 2021, at 1300 hours to answer to the above charges.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/21 at 1300 Hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Westmister Barracks
1330 Westmnster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT, 05158
Dispatch-(802)722-4600
Menbei.Wang@vermont.gov