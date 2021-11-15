Carvel Frasier Group, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST REAL ESTATE COMPANY (SOUTH BAY) - 2021”

“We're honored to include Carvel Frasier Group into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carvel Frasier Group, acclaimed real estate company, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- "BEST REAL ESTATE COMPANY (SOUTH BAY)- 2021", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed four years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Carvel Frasier Group into our BoLAA family."

Cindy Carvel and Misty Frasier bring over 20 years of combined real estate experience to the Carvel Frasier Group. Their passion fuels their success, which catapulted them in the top 8% of agents, company-wide. That is over 7,000 agents across 115+ offices. They provide their Commercial and Residential luxury clients with a high level of commitment, exceptional service, and direct personal attention using the latest tools in emerging technology and an artistic eye.

Cindy began her career in luxury home development, where she gained a vast knowledge of construction, design, and new home and lot sales. Her multinational background gives her the outstanding ability to work with both local and international clients. Mindy has experience in interior design and worked on both residential and commercial projects before diving into the real estate sales world. Her knowledge of diverse markets has enabled her to provide top-level service to her residential and investor clientele with a great southern charm.

Together, these two best friends have the gift of a creative vision of what it takes to sell a particular property and the skills to execute the idea.

