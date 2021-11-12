Finding Success in More Than Just Law Enforcement with a Criminal Justice Management Degree

Many may think that earning a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Management limits your career path, but our graduates find it opens many unexpected doors.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021

Many may think that earning a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice Management means your career path or opportunities for advancement will be limited to the field of law enforcement. But instead, many graduates find that this degree opens new and unexpected doors for them instead. Union Institute & University alumnus Mario Knapp is someone who knows this firsthand. In his new role as Vice President of Training with Wrap Technologies, Inc. he will be instrumental in leading the company's Wrap Training Academy and its network of BolaWrap and Wrap Reality instructors in the U.S. and worldwide.Or there's Arnold Threets. He was recently named the new Chief of Inspectors for the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. Arnold proves that it's never too late to return to school to finish or earn your degree. Arnold considers himself to be the ultimate 'late bloomer' in that he didn't finish his formal education until he was in his 40's. He graduated from Union with his Criminal Justice Management degree and went on to earn his master's as well.Here are some career paths that a degree in criminal justice management can start you on:Law enforcement officer – The overall employment of law enforcement officers is projected to grow 7 percent according to the S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the median annual wage for police is listed at $67,290.Forensic science technician – Employment of forensic science technicians is projected to grow 16 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations. The median annual wage for forensic science technicians was $60,590 in May 2020.Private Detective or Investigator – Private detectives and investigators is projected to grow 13 percent from 2020 to 2030.Attorney – The Bureau of Labor estimates the median annual wage for lawyers was $126,930 in May 2020.The Union Institute & University Criminal Justice Management degree can bring success to your career because it focuses on management and leadership skills. "Management skills include the ability to lead, supervise, and use effective communication. The real-world experience taught by our professors helps improve problem-solving and decision-making skills," said Paul Brugman, Criminal Justice Management Program Chair. "This type of competency enhances student abilities, thus preparing them for advancement with a college degree in hand."For many, success in their careers has been found by earning their Criminal Justice Management degree. This degree program is one of the most affordable as well with tuition costs as low as $350 a credit hour. A student with proper transfer credits (up to 90) may graduate in as little as eight months.Union Institute & University has the distinction of being named a 2021 Best Online Program by U.S. News and World. Union Institute & University is also proud to be a Yellow Ribbon university as well as a Top 10 Military Friendly School.