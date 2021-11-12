Other Venice Film Festival: Duffey's ‘Jim's Gibberish’ Wins Top Prize
Award-winning short film ‘Jim's Gibberish’ by Brent Duffey tells story of a deranged office worker...
Basically, I travel around and capture a different side of Colombia culture, that's often ignored by the mainstream media”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brent Duffey has won the Best Experimental Short Film for “Jim's Gibberish” at the 18th Other Venice Film Festival (Oct. 1 – Oct. 3).
The film also won the Best Dark Comedy Short Film at Reno Comedy Film Festival in Spring 2021.
The actor and director Brent Duffey is in post-production on his next project, “Mucho Gusto Colombia,” which is expected to be his first documentary feature film.
"Basically, I travel around and capture a different side of Colombia culture that's often ignored by the mainstream media. I guess showing drugs and corruption sell better. However, I experienced a peaceful side and wanted to share it," Duffey told Celebrity Press.
With "Mucho Gusto Colombia" looking at the peaceful side of life, he is currently writing a feature film based on a true story dating back to the 1790s. The film does not have a title yet but focuses on slavery and mental health. Duffey would like to transfer that toilsome experience in history to the screen.
