Submit Release
News Search

There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,918 in the last 365 days.

Other Venice Film Festival: Duffey's ‘Jim's Gibberish’ Wins Top Prize

Brent Duffey receiving award. Photo by Hattie Brown.

Brent Duffey receiving award. Photo by Hattie Brown.

Award-winning short film ‘Jim's Gibberish’ by Brent Duffey tells story of a deranged office worker...

Basically, I travel around and capture a different side of Colombia culture, that's often ignored by the mainstream media”
— Brent Duffey
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brent Duffey has won the Best Experimental Short Film for “Jim's Gibberish” at the 18th Other Venice Film Festival (Oct. 1 – Oct. 3).

The film also won the Best Dark Comedy Short Film at Reno Comedy Film Festival in Spring 2021.

The actor and director Brent Duffey is in post-production on his next project, “Mucho Gusto Colombia,” which is expected to be his first documentary feature film.

"Basically, I travel around and capture a different side of Colombia culture that's often ignored by the mainstream media. I guess showing drugs and corruption sell better. However, I experienced a peaceful side and wanted to share it," Duffey told Celebrity Press.

With "Mucho Gusto Colombia" looking at the peaceful side of life, he is currently writing a feature film based on a true story dating back to the 1790s. The film does not have a title yet but focuses on slavery and mental health. Duffey would like to transfer that toilsome experience in history to the screen.

Greg Farber
Celebrity Press
+1 866-660-6247
email us here

You just read:

Other Venice Film Festival: Duffey's ‘Jim's Gibberish’ Wins Top Prize

Distribution channels: Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.