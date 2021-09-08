The Other Venice Film Festival 2021 Lineup Includes ‘Jim’s Gibberish’ Film
An Unforgettable Festival that includes Film and MusicVENICE, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A., September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 Other Venice Film Festival — set to run October 1-3 — has revealed its full program, with a talent of up and coming directors. The festival will be held at Beyond Baroque Theater in Venice, California. The non-profit film festival has a long running history of 18 years as it focuses on linking independent artists with a larger audience. This year’s festival director is Thomas Simon.
Last month Octillo Productions confirmed that ‘Jim’s Gibberish’ is among 8 experimental shorts that will play in the event. Director Brent Duffey recently won the best dark comedy film award for ‘Jim’s Gibberish’ at Reno Comedy Film Festival. The film will be shown October 2nd, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.
Several other films will also play at the event, including Jordan Hidalgo’s Superstar; Jared Barel’s The Incoherents; Dai Belquer’s Caramujo; Christine Kenton’s My Name Is Nobody; Merhmet Akif Guler’s The Last Photo; Waleska Santiago’s Sweet Poison; Michael Perry A New Sound; Steven Gridley’s The Wrong Guy; Diana Lee Woody’s Paw; Garik Sukachov’s Remember; Steve Mereu’s Cinema Gorgonzola; Xiaoting Zeng’s Didi’s Vacation; Robert Adanto’s Born Just Now; Devin Cameron’s Pinbox; Anabelle D. Munro and Leanne Melissa Bishop’s The Weight of Perfection; Jillie Simon and Angélica Arabatzis’ A Chance; Tammy Minoff’s Spell It Out in Neon; Josh Schorr’s Delivery; Joseba Elorza’s Searise; Beatrice Kordon’s Buleria Sarkhat Al Ard; and Caroline de Maigret’s Comme La Pluie among several others.
The festival will present the Abbot Award’s for the Best Narrative Short Film, Best Narrative Feature Film, Best Documentary Short Film, Best Feature Documentary, Best Experimental Short Film and the Best Music Video during the award ceremony at 7 p.m.
Greg Farber
Celebrity Press
+1 866-660-6247
email us here