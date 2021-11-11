Submit Release
News Search

There were 703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,918 in the last 365 days.

Artist BENZ0 Is Working on New Music and NFT Projects

BENZ0 2021

Multifaceted artist BENZ0 is working on a variety of new art

N/A, PENNSYLVANIA , USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BENZ0 is an artist, producer, and audio engineer from Philadelphia PA. His sound straddles the line between R&B and Pop, while also reeling in inspiration from Hip-Hop, Synthwave, Lo-Fi, Punk, Alt-Rock, Pop-Rock, and more. Thematically, BENZ0’s music echoes stories of lost love, regrets, depression and anxiety, while juxtaposing somber lyrics with an upbeat production style. BENZ0 is currently working new music, as well as being involved with various NFT projects online.


While BENZ0 is known for his music, BENZ0 is also taking time for projects in the digital art and NFT community, recently working closely with the gummy bear project. BENZ0, while being an artist, is constantly inspired by life, however recently, the spectacle and medium of digital art, and NFT's has really inspired BENZ0. The artist has a long running history with researching Crypto, and being involved with forums and social networks online since he was a child. BENZ0's main platform is Twitter, where he shares his thoughts, and takes part in Twitter talk spaces. BENZ0s recent release "Can't Stop" received praise from fans and friends alike, amassing nearly 10k streams. BENZ0 also has songs such as "Lost" and "in my Head", which gained nearly 50k streams since their release.

By 2022, BENZ0 will be releasing new music and digital art projects, including but not limited to: music, digital art, NFT's, virtual reality, and more.


Be sure to keep an eye out for this multifaceted artist's new projects!

BENZ0 Twitter: @BENZ0official

BENZ0 Website: Here*

BENZ0 Spotify: Here**

DEVAN LEOS
Full Circle A.O./ FCAO
email us here

You just read:

Artist BENZ0 Is Working on New Music and NFT Projects

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.