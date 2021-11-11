NYC Based Pop Musician, Jaake Castro, Releases New Song ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’!

Submit Release
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accomplished pop musician, Jaake Castro, is here with a brand new single, ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’! This song is a wonderful high energy dance track with an infectious beat, complemented by their stunning vocal performance.

Jaake Castro is a queer pop musician known for their singular performances, taking cues from the underground vogue ballroom culture, 80s synth pop, contemporary urban artists, and deeply personal experiences. An unforgettably unique artist, they draw inspiration from a background in nightlife and event production. They have performed mainstage at DTLA Proud, and was a competitor on American Idol’s Season 17, as well as the Glee Project’s Season 2.

Through poignant, yet uplifting lyrics, highly creative tongue-in-cheek fashion, and a tender fearlessness, Jaake’s work strives to challenge gender/societal norms, and invites the audience into a world where they can find authenticity, bravery, and happiness.

You can find the song anywhere music is available and keep up with all of Jaake’s inspiring new adventures on the website!

