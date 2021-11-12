Leading Realtor, Limor Zamir, Vastly Expanding Business Efforts in 2022

Limor Zamir

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Southern California realtor Limor Zamir has inspiring goals for the year of 2022 in a post-pandemic market. In a time that has been challenging for everyone, Pelegrino still holds a positive outlook on the year ahead.

When asked what her thoughts are for the new year, she said, "Usually right after Halloween things slow down a little. People make time for family, holidays and traveling, however it’s still a great time to buy and sell."

These are comforting and motivating words to hear in a time that is still marked by some uncertainty of the future. California real estate has been hectic in recent times, and potential buyers want to make sure they are with someone they can count on. Limor Zamir will always give honest answers and help clients get what they want.

"There is less competition for buyers who have been looking for a while, very low interest rates (still!), and inventory available that is usually gone in seconds during the summer time," continues Zamir.

In 2022, California’s median home prices are expected to increase 5.2% to $834,000. Housing affordability is also expected to drop by 3%, according to the California Association of Realtors. In addition, as the trend of remote working carries on, there will continue to be a shift in housing demand to more affordable locations. This slight decline will be a sigh of relief to potential homebuyers. There will also be more homes available for sale, and therefore less competition when making an offer. However, it remains crucial to have a knowledgeable realtor to guide the process.

Zamir concludes, "No one wants open houses during the holidays, but there are so many other ways to sell. For that you will need to call me as I do a lot of business the end of the year off market."

Buying or selling a home is one of the most exciting, but agreeably also one of the most stressful things in life. The realtor you choose can affect how smooth, or how difficult the process can be. Limor Zamir is experienced, educated, and straightforward. In the new year, Limor Zamir is looking to take her positive attitude as well as her strong work ethic with her, into a market that is looking to hold a lot of opportunity.

With over 20 years of world-class customer service and market knowledge, Limor Zamir has earned her title as best real estate agent in Silicon Beach, as she is an expert in the area.

Since 2014, families across California have counted on her to find their dream homes and successfully negotiate on their behalf. Limor's dedicated to personalizing the buying or selling process -- she takes care to learn each client's needs and preferences, walk them through from start to finish and make herself a resource before, during, and after each experience. She's even available to help with home renovations, too. One of her clients stated, "Limor did an excellent job. She patiently guided us through a tough process and competitive market in which we were outbid by reckless buyers. She is a joy to work with, and I strongly recommend her services" (Zillow).

"I am very selective of my clients as they are the most valuable asset of my business, and I rely on my clients as repeat business and referrals. I give a world-class service, and all I accept in return is loyalty and trust. I have over 20 years of service experience and excellent negotiation skills to use for my client's best interest," says Zamir.