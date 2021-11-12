iHealth to demo new COVID-19 in-home rapid test, 12 startups to meet press during ShowStoppers, streaming live today

ShowStoppers and Keiretsu logos

iHealth to demo new COVID-19 in-home rapid test, 12 startups to meet press during ShowStoppers press conference streaming live today

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iHealth will introduce and demo its new in-home COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, with results in 15 minutes, just authorized by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization, to journalists attending a live stream of ShowStoppers TV (https://www.showstoppers.com) scheduled for today, Friday, 12 Nov. 2021.

Journalists and potential investors will also discover 12 startups with healthtech tools, cannabis platforms, fuels that reduce pollution, tech to make lithium batteries safer, and more -- companies mentored by Keiretsu Forum Southern California (https://www.k4Socal.com).

The press conference streams live, online, beginning today at Noon Eastern, continuing to 330 pm Eastern.

To register to attend, journalists may contact Steve Leon, partner, ShowStoppers, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com.

This is the first joint event organized by ShowStoppers and Keiretsu Socal. ShowStoppers® announced in late October it is partnering with Keiretsu SoCal to help journalists discover startups mentored and funded by the community of accredited private-equity and angel investors, venture capitalists, corporate and institutional investors, incubators, business leaders, entrepreneurs and universities.

Keiretsu SoCal is a region within Keiretsu Forum, a worldwide network of 3,000 investors organized into 60 chapters on 3 continents with capital, technology, talent, resources and deal flow that to date has invested more than $1B USD into companies – including a record 314 fundings into seed, early-stage and late-stage companies during 2020, led by life science, healthcare and medical devices, consumer products, and environmental and emerging technologies.

The Southern California region of Keiretsu Forum comprises four chapters in San Diego, Westlake Village, Los Angeles and Orange County.

The presenting startups include:

• BOMANI, maker of Cold Buzz, an award-winning alcohol-infused cold brew coffee that has earned shelf space at Ralph’s, Whole Foods, Total Wine, Stater Bros.

• Crafty Elk® -- named the world’s first ‘Smart Alcohol’ by the Huffington Post.

• smallTalk™ -- a consumer technology startup that just launched the smallTalk Egg, the first in a line of IoT products that enable parents to introduce children to foreign languages through play, starting in infancy and preschool.

• Soteria -- enabling a world where lithium-ion batteries and the devices they power are inherently safe. Supported by an open-innovation consortium with over 100 active partners, including NASA, Mercedes-Benz, Motorola, Lenovo, Bosch, DuPont, Applied Materials.

• StressFree TC -- processing 4-5 times more real estate files than a human, saving agents and brokers thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours of time.

• Genetica -- leveraging machine learning, natural language processing, AI and data science to build a cannabis platform that identifies the provenance and efficacy of what is grown, bought, sold and consumed.

• Trillion -- entering the sea-trial stage with one of the largest cruise line corporations of ESG fuels (Environmental, Social and Governance) that are up to 90% more effective in reducing engine pollution, and 15% more fuel efficient.

• Perfect Point EDM -- designing solutions for Aerospace's most-overlooked problems.

• InControl Medical -- designs and manufactures patented devices for the control of incontinence.

• Inhalio -- agreements with Philips/Lumileds and Acqua Di Parma to license and integrate the Digital Scent 3.0 Platform in the IoT Automotive and Home markets.

• Inmedix -- an innovative cloud platform that predicted rheumatoid arthritis (RA) treatment outcome a year in advance and guided increased RA remission from 25% to 79%.

• Orion Biotechnology -- a proprietary drug discovery platform to grow a pipeline of high value drug candidates and unlock therapeutics.

“Entrepreneurs need more than funding,” said Connie Harrell, Regional President, Keiretsu Forum So Cal. “They also need exposure with the press, marketing and promotions, to create a generous return for the investors who mentor and fund those entrepreneurs – which begins with this press conference, streaming online, live, powered by ShowStoppers.”

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 26th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CE Week, CEATEC and other tradeshows. ShowStoppers streams online, broadcasting live events, month after month.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events in person and online at ShowStoppers TV, contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, mailto:dave@showstoppers.com, +1 845-821-6123.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com, +1 310-936-8530.

For Keiretsu Forum Southern California, please contact Cindy Fraley, hello@k4socal.com, +1 949-899-4849.