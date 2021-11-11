Intertec International’s Engineering Solutions & Consulting Business Unit Receives ISO 9001:2015 & AS9100D Certification
Intertec International’s Engineering Solutions & Consulting Business Unit is proud to announce its certification to ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D Standards.
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intertec International's Engineering Solutions & Consulting (Intertec ES&C) Business Unit provides engineering and consulting services to aerospace, commercial, government and industrial companies and is proud to announce its certification to ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D Standards.
— Charles Jonkosky, VP of Operations, Intertec
Performance Review Institute (PRI Registrar) recognizes Intertec Engineering Solutions & Consulting for having met the stringent requirements of this international standard, its ongoing commitment to satisfying stakeholders, and dedication to the continual improvement of its management systems.
“I am so proud of our Intertec Engineering Team and their dedication and commitment to this registration. This further validates our extraordinary devotion to providing the best engineering solutions for our clients!”, said Charles Jonkosky, Vice President of Operations, Intertec Engineering Solutions & Consulting.
“Intertec ES&C has demonstrated its commitment to world class engineering services and quality management by implementing and becoming certified to the ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D standard. They have joined an elite number of organizations worldwide who have achieved certification to this globally recognized engineering services and quality management standard,” said Randy Daugharthy, Director of the Registrar Program at PRI Registrar. “PRI Registrar is proud to partner with Intertec ES&C in this accomplishment and look forward to continued support of their objective of engineering services and quality management excellence.”
ABOUT INTERTEC INTERNATIONAL
Intertec Engineering Solutions and Consulting is a Business Unit of Intertec International founded in 2002. We are passionate about the engineering services and quality management we provide to our clients, which include some of the largest, most innovative companies in the world. Understanding client needs and striving to deliver the best results with uncompromising integrity and performance is our mission! We work with our clients as true partners in their business. Learn more at www.intertecintl.com
ABOUT PRI REGISTRAR
Since 1995, Performance Review Institute Registrar, a management systems registrar, has helped a multitude of organizations achieve and realize their true potential through the development of management systems and quality systems certification. As an affiliate of SAE International, PRI Registrar is a not-for-profit organization, uniquely motivated with a mission and commitment to raise the bar in any industry it serves. To learn more information, visit www.priregistrar.org or contact PRI Registrar at priregistrar@p-r-i.org today.
