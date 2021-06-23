Intertec International Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security
With this achievement, we are assuring our clients that all Intertec International’s processes and systems satisfy the highest security standards, globally.
My sincerest gratitude to all those who went above and beyond to make this happen. I am so proud of the Intertec Team!”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intertec International, a global provider of custom software and IT services, announced today its achievement of ISO 27001 Certification for its information security management practices following an intensive 18-month implementation process.
ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized set of information security standards published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) that govern the security of information assets such as intellectual property, financial information, employee information, as well as information entrusted by third-parties. Intertec’s certification is an independent validation of its compliance with these internationally recognized, rigorous standards.
Intertec works with their client’s as true partners. Their ISO 27001 Certification further demonstrates the company’s commitment to excellence and the utmost security standards for their clients. Intertec is excited to have achieved its ISO Certification, assuring current and future clients that their information is secure and safe with them.
“Reaching our ISO 27001 certification validates our promise to protecting the information assets of our clients, employees, and our business to the highest standards of information security at an international level,” stated Rickard Hedeby, Intertec International Chief Executive Officer. “My sincerest gratitude to all those who went above and beyond to make this happen. I am so proud of the Intertec Team!”
To achieve this certification, an independent audit firm (AENOR) validated Intertec’s Information Security Management System compliance after a rigorous process of demonstrating an ongoing commitment and systematic approach to managing and protecting the organization and customer data.
“Implementing a certified Information Security Management System is an extensive organizational effort that involves every area and the creation of policies and processes to protect the confidentiality, availability, and integrity of information in every aspect of the operation”, said Frederid Palacios, Intertec International Chief Information Officer. “Running a secure operation is a restless effort that requires a continuous commitment to safeguard the information and keep the guard up to adapt to new risks and constant changes in the industry. This certification is a demonstration of our commitment to quality and continuous improvement.”
Because Intertec International is in the IT services industry, security, especially for client data, is taken very seriously. They have set the goal of continuously improve their security standards and will be audited every year to maintain this high standard.
For a copy of Intertec International’s ISO 27001 certificate, visit www.intertecintl.com/ISO27001.
ABOUT INTERTEC INTERNATIONAL
Intertec International is a global provider of information technology managed services, and outsourced consultancy. Founded in 2002 in Phoenix, Arizona, Intertec International has expanded its Nearshore Services Operations in the LATAM region by establishing a strong presence in Costa Rica and Colombia, two of the most attractive service hubs in the entire region.
We are passionate about the solutions and services we provide to our clients, which include some of the largest, most innovative companies in the world. Understanding their needs and striving to deliver the best results with uncompromising integrity and performance is our mission! We work with our clients as true partners in their business.
Learn more at www.intertecintl.com
