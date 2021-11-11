Governor Mills Applauds Three Maine Employers Recognized By U.S. DOL for Efforts to Hire Maine Veterans

Governor Janet Mills announced today – Veterans Day – that the U.S. Department of Labor has ecognized three Maine employers for their contributions to veteran employment.

The U.S. Department of Labor today named Career Systems Development Corporation and Penobscot Job Corps Center in Bangor, Ecocor in Searsmont, and Hollywood Casino Hotel and Raceway in Bangor as 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipients. The award recognizes employers across the nation who exemplify a commitment to employing U.S. military veterans.

“Maine has a long and proud tradition of military service that directly translates into invaluable leadership and skills that we are fortunate to have in our workforce,” Governor Janet Mills said. “On behalf of the people of Maine, I thank these companies for recognizing the value that veterans bring to our state and for their commitment to hiring and supporting our nation’s heroes.” “Congratulations to Career Systems Development Corporation and Penobscot Job Corps Center, Ecocor, and Hollywood Casino Hotel and Raceway on being nationally recognized for their commitment to hiring veterans,” Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman said. “These companies are demonstrating the many benefits of hiring veterans for both employers and the skilled workers who have served our country.”

Administered by the federal Department’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service, the annual HIRE Vets Medallion program is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes a company or organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention and professional development. The U.S. Department of Labor recognized 849 employers nationwide with this year’s award.

“For the second consecutive year, Career Systems Development Corporation and Penobscot Job Corps Center is pleased to receive the Gold Medallion Award, in recognition of our continued commitment of providing veterans with career opportunities. We greatly value our employees who have or are currently serving our country with distinction,” said Human Resources Manager Jim Downie. “We are honored to receive the Department of Labor's recognition,” said Jeff Amann, Project Manager for Ecocor, LLC. “The veterans that we employ have provided leadership, a strong work ethic, and the ability to adapt to learning new skills that have benefited our company immensely.” “We are humbled that we are receiving The HIRE Vets Medallion Award. Hollywood Casino Hotel & Raceway Bangor values leadership, teamwork, and integrity which veterans have in abundance,” Human Resources Director Kimberly Jenkins said. “We are proud of the veterans that we have employed and are extremely appreciative that we maintain exceptional standards to hire and help them advance their careers. We have partnered with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation on their Hiring Our Heroes initiative, which connects veterans, service members, and military spouses with meaningful employment opportunities. We are committed to identifying and hiring full-time team members through this program to further unite the military community with our company to create economic opportunity and a stronger, more diversified workforce.” “Veterans returning to Maine can be assured that Career Systems Development Corporation‐Penobscot Job Corps Center; Ecocor, LLC; and Hollywood Casino Hotel and Raceway value the skills they acquired serving in the U.S. military and will provide a supported environment as they transition back into the civilian workforce,” David Richmond, Director of the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services said. “We are very grateful to have industry partners who value the experience and commitment of veterans returning to work and live in Maine. Congratulations to this year’s 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award winners.”

Criteria for recognition vary by level (Platinum or Gold) and employer size (Large, Medium, and Small).

2021 Maine Award Recipients:

Career Systems Development Corporation and Penobscot Job Corps Center – Gold, Small

Ecocor, LLC – Platinum, Small

Hollywood Casino Hotel and Raceway – Gold, Medium

The U.S. Department of Labor held a virtual award ceremony on November 10 to congratulate recipients. For more information about the HIRE Vets Medallion Program and its criteria, visit https://www.hirevets.gov/