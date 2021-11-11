RIDES WITH PURPOSE
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Our Go Serve Big Mission
“Our Mission is to be the most charitable real estate brokerage in North America. We do this by giving a portion of our income from home sales to worthy causes positively impacting the lives of our community and the world as a whole! Go Serve Big!” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California.
We are committed to investing in the needs of our community through our Go Serve Big Mission! We are a give-back-to-the-community brokerage! We are proud of our agents, as they give a portion of each transaction to a charity of their choice!
In summer 2021, Rudy Lira Kusuma launched “YHSGR RIDES WITH PURPOSE”; Our mission is simple: Raising awareness and money for charity while promoting physical fitness and better health.
Through Virtual Strides, here are some of the rides and charity that we support with the “YHSGR RIDES WITH PURPOSE” program:
Paws For The Law 2021
Police Officers wear ballistic vests as part of their daily uniform, however, the K-9’s who are putting themselves between the Officer and an armed suspect are often not provided the same protection. 100% of the funds raised are used to purchase K-9 ballistic vests and other equipment to provide protection against guns and knives when the K-9’s are used to help track and apprehend armed suspects, and to purchase opioid reversal kits for narcotics K-9’s who may be exposed to inhaled or ingested drugs. We donate these items to any Police Department in need, across the USA.
About the Charity
The DeLisle K-9 Officer Safety Foundation began raising funds for K-9 Officer ballistic vests in the fall of 2016 after hearing of a K-9 shot and killed in the line of duty. These vests cost an average of $1,200 each and are usually not included in police department budgets. Since that time they have become a 501(c)3 and have raised enough funds to purchase 31 bulletproof K-9 vests, helping to protect K-9’s throughout Delaware and across the country. Each vest purchased helps to protect the K-9, which in turn protects our dedicated Police Officers!
Never Forget
September 11, 2001 is a day Americans will never forget. As we observe the 20th anniversary of this fateful day, we invite you to join us on a journey of remembrance by participating in the Never Forget virtual race.
About the Charity
The 9/11 Memorial & Museum is the country’s principal institution concerned with exploring 9/11, documenting its impact, and examining its continuing significance. Honoring those who were killed in the 2001 and 1993 attacks is at the heart of the charity’s mission. Located at the World Trade Center in New York City, the 9/11 Memorial Museum tells the story of 9/11 through media, narratives, and a collection of monumental and authentic artifacts, presenting visitors with personal stories of loss, recovery, and hope. As a monument to human dignity, courage, and sacrifice, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum honors the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 and February 26, 1993, recognizes the courage of those who survived, and salutes those who risked their lives to help others. For more information or to make a direct contribution, please visit 911Memorial.org
Prepare For Glory
August of 2021 marks the 2500th anniversary of the Battle of Thermopylae, where against overwhelming odds, 300 Spartans and a small force of Greeks held off an invading force of more than 300,000 Persian soldiers for three days, in what has become the most infamous last stand in history (and the inspiration for the movie “300”).
About the Charity
The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about prevention, diagnosis and the treatment of melanoma. The MRF is an active advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF’s website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. For more information or to make a direct contribution, please visit Melanoma.org
To The Rescue!
Honoring the first responders who come to the rescue whenever called upon!
About the Charity
First Responders Children’s Foundation provides financial support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty and families enduring significant financial hardship due to tragic circumstances. The Foundation also supports educational activities and programs created and operated by first responder organizations whose purpose is to benefit children or the communities in which they live.
During the pandemic, First Responders Children’s Foundation is helping the families of first responders including nurses, medical personnel, firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and paramedics who are on the front lines of dealing with COVID-19. For 20 years, First Responders Children’s Foundation has provided college scholarships for the children of those injured or killed in the line of duty, and the Foundation continues to do that now more than ever. For more information or to make a direct contribution, please visit 1stRCF.org
Break The Silence
Raising awareness of domestic violence by registering for the Break The Silence. “At any given moment, you have the power to say: This is not how the story is going to end.” ~Christine Mason Miller
About the Charity
Break The Silence Against Domestic Violence (BTSADV) is a national nonprofit organization powerfully led by survivors-volunteers who help serve victims, survivors, and families affected by domestic violence. The BTSADV family provides critical, direct support to people in need in an effort to:
-eliminate isolation and suicidal thoughts
-reduce anxiety
-build trust in healthy friendships
-inspire passion
-provide tools to manage PTSD symptoms
-reduce depression symptoms
For more information or to make a direct contribution, please visit BreakTheSilenceDV.org
The Dragonfly
To support a charity that helps families affected by pediatric cancer.
About the Charity
The Dragonfly Foundation delivers the best emotional, relational, and practical support systems for families affected by pediatric cancer. At their core, what they offer is community, the feeling that you are not alone during this alien, isolating experience that strips even the closest and best-intentioned family and friends from your ranks. They live to provide understanding, support, resources and opportunities families will rely and reflect on for years to come. For more information or to make a direct contribution, please visit Dragonfly.org
One Small Step
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 Moon Landing on July 20, 1969, while remembering the astronauts who have given their lives for our nation’s space program. The attached ribbon includes the inspirational words of Neil Armstrong: “That’s one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind.”
About the Charity
In the wake of the Challenger accident in 1986, the Astronauts Memorial Foundation (AMF) was founded. The AMF honors the past and inspires the future, memorializing those astronauts who have sacrificed their lives for the nation and the space program by sponsoring the national Space Mirror Memorial, and by implementing innovative educational technology programs.
The Astronauts Memorial Foundation captures the technology developed in the United States’ space program and applies it to the field of education. They partner with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to provide technology training to educators throughout the nation with a particular emphasis on space-related technology. In addition, at The Center for Space Education they offer space-related educational opportunities for individuals, and, in doing so, improve the quality of the workforce in the space industry.
For more information about this charity or to make a direct contribution, please visit amfcse.org
End Of Watch
Each year, between 140 and 160 law enforcement officers are killed in the line of duty, and their families and co-workers are left to cope with the tragic loss.
About the Charity
Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) was organized in 1984 with 110 individual members. Today, C.O.P.S. membership is over 48,000 survivors., including spouses, children, parents, siblings, significant others, and co-workers of officers who have died in the line of duty. C.O.P.S. is governed by a national board of law enforcement survivors. C.O.P.S. has over 50 Chapters nationwide that work with survivors at the grass-roots level.
C.O.P.S. knows that a survivor’s level of distress is directly affected by the agency’s response to the tragedy. C.O.P.S., therefore, offers training and assistance to law enforcement agencies nationwide on how to respond to the tragic loss of a member of the law enforcement profession. C.O.P.S. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization funded by grants and donations.
For more information about this charity or to make a direct contribution, please visit ConcernsOfPoliceSurvivors.org
The Dragon Within
There are nearly 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease today and by 2050, that number is projected to rise to over 14 million.
About the Charity
The mission of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide, and fund research for better treatment and a cure. For more information about this charity or to make a direct contribution, please visit alzfdn.org
Solving the Puzzle
More than 3.5 million Americans live with an autism spectrum disorder.
The Charity
The Autism Society of America is a national source of information, advocacy, and support that reaches local communities with a one-of-a-kind nationwide network of autism knowledge and support. An organization with over 50 years of heritage and heart, the Autism Society, and its system of 90 affiliates, is dedicated to providing trustworthy, respectful and caring services that truly impact the lives of individuals on the spectrum. For more information about this charity or to make a direct contribution, please visit Autism-Society.org
To learn more about YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED Community outreach programs, please go to www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
