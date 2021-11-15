EvidenceCare Opens Seattle Office Led by New SVP of Technology
EvidenceCare has opened a second office in Seattle led by new SVP of Technology, John Tacke, to grow its engineering team and expand its West Coast reach.
We have incredible, talented people working on our products, and it shows by the technology they’re creating for our clients.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvidenceCare, a Nashville-based clinical decision support software company, is expanding its reach into Seattle, Washington, with the opening of its second office located in the Sixth and Lenora building in the heart of downtown Seattle.
— John Tacke, SVP of Technology
EvidenceCare recently hired a new SVP of Technology, John Tacke, who was located in Seattle prior to joining EvidenceCare. Tacke relocated to Nashville but has grown EvidenceCare’s engineering team through developer talent on the West Coast.
The projected need for more developers, along with the company’s planned expansion on the West Coast, led EvidenceCare to make the strategic decision to open an office location in Seattle. EvidenceCare has more than doubled its revenue and number of clients over the last 12 months leading to rapid expansion of the team.
“We are thrilled to have John on the team to lead the charge in expanding our incredible engineering team,” said EvidenceCare CEO, Bo Bartholomew. “Our products are making such a big impact for clinicians and health systems, and we want to ensure they continue to evolve with the best technology.”
“It’s been a privilege to join EvidenceCare to build and shape the future of our engineering team,” said Tacke. “We have incredible, talented people working on our products, and it shows by the technology they’re creating for our clients.”
Tacke has over 30 years of technology experience and has led teams of software development professionals for hundreds of applications and platforms for various sizes of companies and industries. Although located in Nashville now, Tacke travels to Seattle on a monthly basis for full team collaboration.
About EvidenceCare
EvidenceCare is the leading clinical decision support system (CDSS) with an EHR-integrated platform that optimizes clinician workflows to deliver better patient care, reduce hospital costs, and capture more revenue. Founded in response to the professional experience of emergency physician Dr. Brian Fengler, the platform provides clinicians with evidence-based care and measurable outcomes. To learn more, visit www.evidence.care
Spencer Holleman
EvidenceCare
marketing@evidence.care
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other