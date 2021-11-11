National Council of Youth Sports Awards Grants to Honor National Youth Sports Day
These grants reinforce the commitment of the National Council of Youth Sports to the health, wellness and safety of young athletes.
NCYS is focused on providing support to youth sports organizations to make a lasting impact.”SUWANEE, GA, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suwanee, GA – Organizations across the country will be celebrating the importance and benefits of youth sports on National Youth Sports Day (NYSD). Presented by the National Council of Youth Sports (NCYS), NYSD will take place Saturday November 13, 2021. Local, regional and national organizations will do what they do best - provide opportunities for young people to play sports. They will be conducting tournaments, clinics, open houses and other events, highlighting the importance and benefits of youth sports, most critically to help achieve the nation’s health and well-being goals.
To honor the day, NCYS is awarding six grants to reinforce its commitment to the health, wellness and safety of youth athletes, thanks to a generous grant from the National Fitness Foundation and training from the CoachSafely Foundation. NCYS has issued grants to the following organizations to encourage access, increase participation and improve protection of underserved populations:
▪ 18th Ward Sports Club
▪ America Scores Cleveland
▪ Boys & Girls Club of Santa Monica
▪ Girls on the Run Delaware
▪ Harlem Junior Tennis and Education Program
▪ USA Cheer
“I’m thrilled we can help increase participation particularly for underserved groups,” said Clay Walker, Executive Director, National Fitness Foundation. “Working with the National Council of Youth Sports furthers our mission of reaching youth that otherwise might not get a chance to play.”
National Youth Sports Day is designed to unite communities across the country around the core belief that every young person has the right to participate in sports in a diverse, equitable, inclusive, supportive and safe environment. The strategic direction of NCYS calls for sports to be used as a tool for youth development and community preservation. Sport-based youth development is a proven strategy to create healthier youth while developing transformational leaders and globally minded graduates – all serving to address many of our nation’s social and economic challenges.
“NCYS is focused on providing support to organizations to make a lasting impact," said Wayne B. Moss, Executive Director, NCYS. "Thanks to the National Fitness Foundation, this grant will help defray the cost of programs desperately needed following the challenges of COVID. Also, every child deserves to play in a safe environment. Failure to do so stops young people from reaching their full potential. The CoachSafely Foundation training is critical to coaches and administrators building a systemic culture of safety.”
The CoachSafely Foundation and NCYS have set a goal of training some 1 million coaches by 2024. The CoachSafely training course covers nine subject areas including, but not limited to, communicable diseases, emergency preparedness, overuse injuries, concussions and mental health.
About NCYS
The mission of NCYS is to unite and lead communities to realize the positive power of youth sports. NCYS members comprise many of the Who’s Who in the youth sports industry. The NCYS membership includes national community-based organizations, local unaffiliated community-based organizations, National Governing Bodies, Parks & Recreation Departments and Destination Marketing Organizations. NCYS member organizations serve some 60 million youth registered in organized sports programs in every state and U.S. Territory. Learn more about NCYS at https://www.ncys.org. Learn more about National Youth Sports Day at https://www.ncys.org/advocacy/national-youth-sports-day.
About the National Fitness Foundation
The National Fitness Foundation is the only congressionally chartered nonprofit focused on health and fitness. The Foundation develops corporate partnerships to help expand youth sport participation in America. It is the official charity of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. Learn more at http://fitness.foundation.
About the CoachSafely Foundation
The mission of the Foundation is to limit youth sports-related injuries through research, advocacy and education of coaches, parents, physical educators and other influential figures in young athletes’ lives. Since the passage of the Coach Safely Act in Alabama in April 2018, the Foundation has dedicated its work to designing, producing and distributing the online course curriculum and reporting system to meet and exceed the requirements of the law. Learn more at http://coachsafely.org.
