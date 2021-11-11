Sincera Joins ServiceNow Partner Program

Sincera ServiceNow Partnership

Enabling enterprises to migrate accurate and clean data to ServiceNow

We are excited to leverage 1Data together with our knowhow to facilitate engagements with ServiceNow®” — Sanjay Jain, CEO, Sincera

FARMINGTON CT, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sincera today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program to utilize their 1Data Platform and their data management expertise to assist customers in integrating ServiceNow® with their enterprise systems as well as migrating accurate and clean data to ServiceNow®. Sincera is accelerating digital transformation for customers who are leveraging ServiceNow® ITSM and CSM and expects to have its Connector for ServiceNow in general availability by the end of the year.

Since 2003, Sincera has been delivering data automation, migration and integration solutions and recently announced 1Data, the latest version of its Enterprise Data Management platform.

Sanjay Jain, CEO, Sincera said, “We are excited to join the ServiceNow Partner Program. Our 1Data platform is the result of Sincera’s decades of experience in developing automation, integration and data cleansing tools in the Telecom industry and with growing adoption of ServiceNow®, it is a natural relationship, that should bring value to customers looking to adopt and integrate ServiceNow®. To start this process, we have completed our 1Data Connector for ServiceNow® and are currently working on getting it certified, with an eye on completing that process by the end of the year. We are excited to leverage 1Data together with our knowhow to facilitate engagements with ServiceNow®.”

About Sincera : www.sincera.net

Sincera provides solutions to accelerate business automation and improve operational efficiency by leveraging our Data Management Platform – 1Data.As experts in the Telecom and OSS space, Sincera has implemented and integrated numerous OSS solutions worldwide, since our formation in 2003, delivering measurable benefits to our customers. We leverage our experience and deep domain and technical knowledge of network, software and data models to deliver tools and solutions at the scale required by Network Operators.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.