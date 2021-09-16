AppSealing Introduces Data Encryption Solution for Android Apps

The Data Encryption solution will help fintech, banking, and gaming companies meet their data security and protection needs in minutes, without ANY CODING

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppSealing, a leading mobile application security solution provider and a service of INKA ENTWORKS, announced the launch of its data encryption solution for Android applications. With this solution, companies can protect a slew of sensitive data like authentication tokens, unique identifiers, and passwords from unauthorized access and modification. The premium addition of this solution to its mobile application protection suite further reiterates AppSealing’s commitment to enabling companies to fend off cyber attackers and prevent illegal application access, theft, deletion, or modification. Companies can now take better control of their data in a much more proactive manner.

The solution offers top-notch encryption architectures and supports AES 256 encryption, the strongest encryption standard in the world. It provides industry security standards like PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard), GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), and HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act). Companies can be compliance-ready instantly without any coding or SDK integration.

James Ahn, CEO with INKA ENTWORKS, explains the relevance of data encryption for fintech companies: “Fintech industry is booming. The global fintech market, which was worth $128Bn in 2018, is expected to touch a figure of $310Bn in 2022. We have been collaborating with our clients to secure their mobile applications. Our latest offering of end-to-end data encryption further strengthens our mobile application security portfolio and leadership position in the market. We are pleased to make fintech, payments, banking, and gaming apps a lot more secure. We are excited to partner with our customers and help them be compliant, protect sensitive data, take relevant actions against hackers, and build their business and reputation confidently.”

“Digital banking enables companies to provide fintech and banking services at the touch of a button. It is a great way for companies to serve their customers, but it also means opening Pandora’s box since attackers are lurking around. Data localization restrictions also put an additional responsibility. With data encryption, we aim to help Fintech companies focus on customer experience, compliance with localization policies, and revenue generation within the safe walls of security,” says Govindraj Basatwar, Global Business Head with INKA ENTWORKS.

The key features include:

● Whitebox AES 256 & FIPS 140-2 encryption for Android mobile devices, software, and operating systems

● Runtime protection covering encryption keys, API keys, authentication tokens, etc.

● End-to-end support system encompassing legacy native file input/output interface

Companies can thus leverage AppSealing’s data encryption solution to protect sensitive data pertaining to their Android applications. The robust encryption standards ensure 100% coverage of emerging attack vectors, to provide a complete safety net to mobile applications.

About AppSealing: AppSealing

AppSealing is the only cloud-based pay-as-you-go solution to protect mobile apps without writing a single line of code. Our solution is easy to use and allows you to protect mobile apps from hackers and illegal application modification, thus making them secure in run-time with RASP security features. AppSealing is a new App Security Service from INKA Entworks, a content security company dedicated to helping content developers and publishers protect their content from manipulation and theft.

About INKA ENTWORKS:

INKA Entworks is trusted by 1000+ customers globally, providing 360-degree, cloud-based end-to-end content security for OTT platforms, such as Multi DRM, Forensic Watermarking, Anti-Piracy services, Anti-screen capture/Recorder, App Security with Quick and Simple integration. It is a ONE-IN-ALL solution for OTT owners. INKA is one of only five companies authorized to provide DRM technology for Hollywood movie studios.