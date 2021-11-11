Leading Foodservice Distributor to Invest $80.2 Million in Hanover County

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Performance Food Group Company, a leader in foodservice distribution, will invest $80.2 million to establish a regional sales and distribution center operation in Hanover County. The company will construct a new 325,000-square-foot facility in Ashland. Virginia successfully competed with Pennsylvania and North Carolina for the project, which will create 125 new jobs.

“This new facility will be instrumental in advancing Virginia’s fast-growing supply chain management and logistics industries,” said Governor Northam. “Performance Food Group’s significant investment in Hanover County and growing presence in Virginia is a testament to our strong business climate, robust infrastructure, and top-notch talent. We look forward to seeing the positive outcomes from this project’s investment and job creation.”

With more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada, Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Performance Food Group and its family of companies market and deliver quality food and related products to more than 300,000 locations that include independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters, and convenience stores. Performance Food Group’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through its more than 30,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the customers, suppliers, and communities the company serves. “We are proud that Virginia-based Performance Food Group is establishing a regional sales and distribution center operation in Hanover County, creating 125 new jobs,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company’s decision demonstrates its continuing commitment to Virginia and strengthens the Commonwealth’s position as a logistics leader on the East Coast.”

“Since the company’s founding in Richmond in 1885, Performance Food Group has called Virginia home,” said Performance Food Group Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer George Holm. “With our new state-of-the-art food distribution facility in Hanover, Performance Food Group reaffirms its commitment to Virginia, our associates, and our valued customers. Virginia’s talented workforce and business-friendly environment will continue to fuel Performance Food Group’s plans for growth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Hanover County to secure the project for Virginia, and will support the company’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. The program provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, the Virginia Jobs Investment Program reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. The program is state-funded due to Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. Performance Food Group is also eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

“I am grateful for the investment that Performance Food Group is making in Hanover County, which includes over 125 new jobs,” said South Anna District Hanover County Board of Supervisors Member Sue Dibble. “This announcement adds to a long list of major corporate expansions the county has seen over the last 36 months. These economic development projects are extremely competitive, and we are glad to keep Performance Food Group in the Commonwealth and the Greater Richmond Region. Most importantly, we sincerely welcome Performance Food Group to Hanover County.” “Performance Food Group had a choice in where to locate, and we thank the company for choosing Hanover County,” said Hanover County Director of Economic Development Linwood Thomas. “This announcement is a prime example of the importance in the investment of site development at the local level in conjunction with the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program. The project would not have been possible without the zoning in place and Tier 4 designation provided by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.”

“This new food distribution center is a major win for Hanover County’s economic growth,” said Senator Jennifer McClellan. “It’s great to see a Richmond-based company expand to create more jobs here in the greater Richmond area. Thank you to Governor Northam and Hanover County leaders for helping to bring these new 125 jobs to Ashland.”

“I want to thank Performance Food Group for choosing Hanover County for its major business expansion,” said Delegate Buddy Fowler. “These projects are very competitive, and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, along with Hanover Economic Development, work extremely hard to ensure our business sites are ready to go. The expansion in local investment and employment will ensure that Hanover County continues to move forward.”