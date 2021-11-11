Fleet Response Celebrates Opening of New Hudson Headquarters
Fleet Response Executive Leadership Team from left to right, Jodie Varner, Jeff Fender, Scott Mawaka, Allison Lanzilotta, Mike Miller, Roger Cervenka and Mark Genger
Representatives from Holden Forests & Gardens along with Fleet Response CEO & President Scott Mawaka and Executive Vice President Allison Lanzilotta
Our new headquarters exemplify our culture and reflect the commitment from our employees that has driven our success,”HUDSON, OHIO, 44236, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fleet Response, a specialized auto third party administrator (TPA) offering claims, safety, and compliance solutions for fleet, risk, and safety teams, celebrated the opening of their new headquarters yesterday. Fleet Response HQ, located in Hudson, Ohio, will accommodate the company’s growing staff and provide a range of services including auto, property, and general liability claims management as well as subrogation services.
— CEO and President, Scott Mawaka
The event featured a ribbon-cutting and remarks by Hudson Chamber of Commerce President, Nicole Alverson, the City of Hudson Chief Economic Officer, Jim Stifler, representatives from Holden Forests & Gardens, and Fleet Response CEO Scott Mawaka. A ceremonial tree was also planted during the event by Holden Forests & Gardens.
The two-story, 43,000 square-foot facility was specifically designed to meet the growing needs of the organization. The new headquarters comes with several unique workplace perks, including an open-office floor plan that fosters greater collaboration between our employees, an outside walking path, fresh food market, cafeteria area with access to the outside, and a workout facility.
Construction was completed in August 2021 with the return of employees being a phased approach. The facility is designed to support onsite, remote and hybrid work schedules. The building can accommodate the current 200+ employees and position Fleet Response for growth too.
“Our new headquarters exemplify our culture and reflect the commitment from our employees that has driven our success.,” said CEO and President, Scott Mawaka. “What makes this truly unique is that we were able to move forward during a worldwide pandemic, when times of uncertainty have limited the opportunities for success and growth. Fleet Response’s ability to build our new headquarters during these challenging times reflects the perseverance and hard work of our employees.”
Since breaking ground on the new headquarters in September 2020, weekly updates were communicated to employees through Fleet Response’s internal messaging platform, The Communicator. These updates included pictures of weekly development, mockups of new areas, floor plans, videos and even the chance to pick the names for rooms located in the building.
“Providing the weekly updates to our employees allowed us the opportunity for employees to be involved in the building progress,” said Vice President of Client Engagement, Jodie Varner. “Employees were able to envision where their workspaces were located throughout the building, see where they can eat lunch or get some fresh air while enjoying the walking path. They were also able to ask questions about our new HQ during the construction process.”
“Over the last year, our team has worked incredibly hard to make our new HQ into an amazing workplace, one that stimulates our employees’ productivity while also creating a place where they enjoy coming to work every day. We are truly proud to call this place home,” said Mawaka.
About Fleet Response
Established in 1986, Fleet Response is a Specialized Auto Third Party Administrator (TPA) offering claims, safety, and compliance solutions for your fleet, risk, and safety teams. Our services include first party auto, third party property, and general liability claims management as well as subrogation services. Our goal is to manage all aspects of the claims process with a focus on controlling costs and cycle time. For more information, visit www.FleetResponse.com
Cindy Fortesque
Fleet Response
+1 216-478-8270
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn