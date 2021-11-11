Exclusive Interview with Sriman Banerjee, Head of Packaging Development & CDE, Takeda

Sriman

Interview with Sriman Banerjee, Head of Packaging and Development & CDE, Takeda in preparation for his speaking slot at the Pre-filled Syringes Conference

Over the last year, there has been a lot of focus on packaging and devices on making it either recyclable or reusable or reduce towards sustainability.” — Sriman Banerjee, Head of Packaging Development & CDE, Takeda

LONDON, UK, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sriman Banerjee has over 15 years experience in the field of Plastics & Packaging having worked with Reliance Industries , Marico & Johnson & Johnson. Currently he is working as Head of Packaging Development and Commercial Device Engineering at Takeda and prior to this he was Head of Packaging Development - Respiratory category at Glaxo Smithkline - Consumer Healthcare & co-based out of Switzerland & USA. Sriman is a Mechanical Engineer with a Masters in Packaging from Indian Institute of Packaging and a Post Graduate in Plastic Technology from Indian Plastic Institute.

In preparation for his speaking slot at the Focus day at the Pre-filled Syringes and injectable drug devices conference Sriman has answered some questions regarding Sustainability Sustainability for Drug Delivery Devices.

The incorporation of sustainable practices in the pharmaceutical industry has matured greatly over recent years, what key differences have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?

“Pharmaceutical industry being one of the key pillars of healthcare has been in the forefront of environmental sustainability. Over the last year, there has been a lot of focus on packaging and devices on making it either recyclable or reusable or reduce towards sustainability.”

What do you see as the greatest challenge to overcome in increasing sustainability and circular economy for drug delivery devices in the pharmaceutical industry at the moment?

“There are different aspects of sustainability, some are more difficult to achieve than others being in healthcare industry as well as current regulations. For example there are several advisories prohibiting use of recycled materials and for good reasons.”

What are your thoughts on the developing regulatory environment for circular economy in the pharmaceutical industry and how is this currently impacting your role?

“Historically packaging & devices focus was on FDA and equivalent regulatory bodies, however over the years due to new environment regulations the scope has expanded to consider sustainability aspects as well and maintaining the balance between them.”

What current hot topic will you be addressing in your presentation and what would you say makes it relevant to 2022?

“I will be speaking on sustainability opportunities in packaging & devices focusing on regulations.”

How would you like to see the drug delivery device development industry developing for a more sustainable future and where do you think the biggest growth area will be in 2022?

Access to drug device is still limited and there is an opportunity for sustainable growth in this area towards improving healthcare. While doing the same, we need to take sustainability into consideration and the industry is moving in that direction.

What attracts you to attend the Sustainability for Drug Delivery Devices Live 2022 Focus Day and are there any presentations you are particularly looking forward to?

“The emphasis of the conference is Sustainability and is something what the industry is focusing and look forward to the deliberations on subject.”

More about the Pre-filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices Conference

The pre-filled syringes industry is growing at an exponential rate with innovations in parenteral delivery device development to aid self-administration and deliver biologics, high concentration, and large-volume drug products. This year’s conference will explore the exciting advances in the combination product delivery space including insights into how the industry is adapting to the delayed EU MDR, takeaways from the global pandemic and a future outlook exploring how pharma, device developers and regulators can work together to encourage innovation. Part of the leading injectables series of events, SMi’s 14th annual conference will bring you the key insights you need to grow and enhance your pre-filled syringes portfolio and discover what the future holds for the PFS and combination products industry.

Topics of discussion will include the latest updates on the EU MDR, Article 117 and UK regulatory guidance, insights into the evolving digital health landscape for connected delivery devices, containment considerations for novel delivery, patient centric approaches to device design and much more.

As Europe’s leading Pre-Filled Syringes Conference, in 2022 the event will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines in the field addressing key areas with recent developments in the industry including connectivity for drug delivery, insights into a fragile molecules and long acting injectables, parental delivery design approaches and digitalization in device development.http://www.pre-filled-syringes.com/EINPResswire for more information.

