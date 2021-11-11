FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 11, 2021

Gov. Whitmer Declares November 11 Veterans Day

LANSING, Mich. - Governor Gretchen Whitmer today proclaimed November 11, 2021, Veterans Day, honoring Michigan's nearly 600,000 veterans and the multitudes of brave military members who served before them.

"Today, we recognize the selfless service of extraordinary Michiganders who served our state and country in uniform, their families who support them, and those heroes no longer with us," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "I am proud to declare November 11 as Veterans Day in Michigan and we encourage all Michiganders to honor the sacrifices made by our veterans and their families to keep us all safe."

"Veterans Day provides us with an opportunity to thank our veterans who served with commitment, dedication and distinction, not for fame or glory but for the betterment of our nation," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. "Their sacrifice has not gone unnoticed and we are humbled by their contribution to our freedom. They will continue to be honored and feel at home in Michigan."

While there are many ways to celebrate Veterans Day including flying the U.S. flag, volunteering at a local veterans home or donating to a veteran's charity, the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency wants to encourage veterans to apply for VA benefits and volunteer to mentor fellow veterans.

"As a medically-retired veteran, I know first-hand how challenging it is to navigate the various benefits we are entitled to for our service," said Zaneta Adams, director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) and a U.S. Army veteran. "The MVAA proudly supports our veterans across Michigan and will be here to support their needs and help connect them to resources for emergency assistance, education, financial, employment or health and welfare."

Originally known as Armistice Day, and designated by Congress in 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the bill into law on May 26, 1954 naming it Veterans Day ever since. For more information on upcoming events taking place throughout the state in honor of Veterans Day, please visit the events calendar at www.michigan.gov/mvaa.

