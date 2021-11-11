South Carolina Trucking Association partners with Veterans ASCEND
"Recruiting the next generation of front line supply chain soldiers."COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1933, South Carolina Trucking Association (SCTA), a non-profit trade association located in Columbia, South Carolina, has served as the voice of the trucking industry in South Carolina. Membership has grown from 17 dues paying members in 1936, to a high point of almost 900 companies by the mid-nineties, to about 600 members today. The partnership with Veterans ASCEND is a value add to SCTA members, connecting them with skilled military talent through an AI-powered talent sourcing platform.
SCTA’s members will have direct connections to military service members, veterans and military spouses matched specifically to career opportunities such as CDL Drivers, Service Technician, Diesel Mechanic, Dispatch, Logistics and Customer Service. Members will also be provided the opportunity to realize a tax credit for hiring veterans, putting money back into the company while providing great careers to those who have served our country. Veterans ASCEND impacts an organization’s competitive advantage by aligning military talent within an organization, increasing the number of qualified, capable, skilled, candidates coming through the door.
Veterans ASCEND, a veteran owned, woman owned company is breaking employment barriers for veterans and military spouses by translating occupations into skills and automatically aligning military talent to employers. Veterans ASCEND’s proprietary, streamlined sourcing process results in a better candidate experience, reduced time to hire, lower overall recruiting costs, and better retention.
“Partnering with Veterans ASCEND provides an excellent supply line to recruit the next generation of front line supply chain soldiers. These driving and technician career opportunities for our veterans create win-win opportunities for them and our economy.” J. Richards Todd
President & CEO
“We are honored to utilize our AI-powered Talent Sourcing platform to match candidates with South Carolina Trucking Association members whose intentional effort to hire military talent will contribute to the successful transition and long-term success of our military families right here in South Carolina" said Robyn Grable, Founder and CEO of Veterans ASCEND.
About Veterans ASCEND
Veterans ASCEND, a veteran owned, woman owned company, completely changes the way employers source military talent through an innovative, digital skills matching software as a service. Through a custom translation program military and civilian occupations are translated into a skills profile. Veterans ASCEND instantly matches employers with candidates. Aligned on skills, location and salary. We reduce the cost per hire and remove barriers and bias for employers to connect with the right talent quickly and efficiently.
About South Carolina Trucking Association
Headquartered in Columbia, S.C., South Carolina Trucking Association is a non-profit trade association, the SCTA serves as the voice of the trucking industry in South Carolina since 1933. The association's carrier members range from small, family-owned businesses with only a few vehicles, to large, national companies with major terminal facilities throughout South Carolina, the southeast and the nation. Our leaders are committed to growth, but also developing a larger, stronger core group of active and dedicated members who will partner with us in our mission: “To advocate, educate and collaborate for successful trucking operations in South Carolina.”
