xCures presents the results of their oncology platform at the 2021 SNO Annual Meeting

XCELSIOR Observational Research Protocol

xCures’ poster at the SNO meeting will show results from their XCELSIOR platform of real-world datasets and clinical outcomes in CNS cancer patients.

It is inspiring to see our approach to gather and analyze real-world data in real-time via patient participation in a nationwide observational research protocol yield evidence-based insights.” — Tim Stuhlmiller, VP of Scientific and Medical Affairs at xCures

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, xCures announced their poster presentation at the 26th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology, held from the 18th to the 21st of November. The Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) is a multidisciplinary society of healthcare professionals dedicated to promoting advances in neuro-oncology through research and education. Their annual meeting features research and educational sessions on brain tumors, including the latest on diagnosis and treatments.xCures poster presentation, entitled XCELSIOR: A real-time, real-world learning platform for patients with advanced cancer, will show clinical outcomes of real-world datasets from over 400 CNS cancer patients and approximately 250 glioblastoma patients. XCELSIOR is a direct-to-patient evidence-based platform leveraging a nationwide observational research protocol. The platform allows for continuous learning towards informing treatment decisions by aggregating, normalizing, and analyzing N-of-1 clinical outcomes from anywhere in the country.At the conference, xCures will discuss their real-time learning infrastructure and present results of clinical case studies for pharma and non-profit groups, including more than 100 reported virtual tumor boards. Outcomes shown will be from real-world evidence generated from hundreds of patients with CNS cancers that xCures have helped in partnership with Cancer Commons and the Musella Foundation.“I look forward to connecting with colleagues and presenting our first analysis of real-world clinical outcomes of CNS cancer patients from our observational registry, including a preliminary analysis of patients that received immune checkpoint inhibitors,” stated Tim Stuhlmiller, VP of Scientific and Medical Affairs at xCures. “It is inspiring to see our approach to gather and analyze real-world data in real-time via patient participation in a nationwide observational research protocol yield evidence-based insights.”Al Musella, President of the Musella Foundation said, “With the launch of their provider portal xDECIDE, the xCures platform offers a major opportunity for oncologists all over the country to collaborate on observational research without the burden of data entry. The CNS dataset presented at the conference provides a foundation for ongoing clinical research to identify the most promising new combinations of therapies in glioblastoma.”“Cancer Commons' close partnership with xCures, the Musella Foundation, and the expert physician advisers that serve on our virtual tumor boards has helped inform brain cancer patients across the U.S. about treatment options specific to their case. The data presented here demonstrates our first steps towards building a ‘learning health system’ that we hope will change the care for brain cancer patients, tightly integrate clinical care and research, and help us learn from each individual’s experience.” said Matt Warner, Scientist at Cancer Commons.For more information, visit the poster session on Friday, November 19th from 7:30-9:30 pm EST in Exhibit Hall D, or attend the live presentation of the xCures platform and preliminary RWD on CNS cancers on Saturday, November 20th at 1 pm EST in Room 309 in the Hynes convention center.About xCuresxCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that connects cancer patients and physicians with optimal investigational or approved therapies. The platform prospectively generates real-world evidence for clinical studies and decentralized trials. For more information, visit www.xcures.com or contact info@xcures.com.About the Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research & Information, IncThe Musella Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit public charity dedicated to helping brain tumor patients through emotional and financial support, education, advocacy and raising money for brain tumor research. For more information, visit www.virtualtrials.org About Cancer CommonsCancer Commons is a nonprofit that helps people with all types of cancer identify and access treatments and resources that best match their goals and needs. Our highly customized service connects patients with a collaborative network of nurse navigators, PhD scientists, and national cancer experts. For more information, visit www.cancercommons.org or contact info@cancercommons.org

Explanation of the clinical study platform