Fraud.net Chosen as one of the “50 Most Admired Companies of the Year 2021” by The Silicon Review

Fraud.net, the end-to-end fraud management and revenue enhancement ecosystem, was chosen as one of the "50 Most Admired Companies of the Year 2021."

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud.net is pleased to announce it was recognized as one of the “50 Most Admired Companies of the Year” by The Silicon Review Magazine.

The magazine shares insights from Fraud.net’s President and co-founder, Cathy Ross, on her experience battling fraud during the brunt of the pandemic and outlook for the year ahead.

“Fraud.net is excited to be included in this list and to share our expertise in fraud and risk management with The Silicon Review’s readership,” said Cathy.

About Fraud.net

Fraud.net operates the first end-to-end fraud management and revenue enhancement ecosystem specifically built for digital enterprises and fintechs globally. The award-winning, cloud-born platform helps organizations of all sizes harness AI-driven risk intelligence to detect fraud, streamline their customer onboarding and transaction monitoring workflows, and leverage real-time, actionable insights to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

About The Silicon Review

The Silicon Review is an online and print community for business & technology professionals, including thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs, and managers, along with millions of diverse IT professionals. It shares innovative enterprise solutions developed by established solution providers and upcoming hot enterprises emphasizing as a neutral source for technology decision-makers. To learn more about The Silicon Review, visit thesiliconreview.com.