Broward Children’s Center 18th Annual Miles for Smiles 5K Raises $134,300 for Children with Special Needs
Second virtual edition held via Facebook Live & Mobile Donation AppsPOMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supporters and community partners helped raise more than $134,300 during the 18th annual fundraiser ‘Miles for Smiles’ benefitting children with special needs at Broward Children’s Center (BCC), https://bcckids.org, the largest non-profit in Pompano Beach, Florida.
This year’s fundraiser, held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, also celebrated BCC’s 50 Years of Smiles and Service to the Community. The second “virtual” edition of the event reunited runners, participants, and corporate sponsors, including: Eat Drink & Be Local, Debbie Sanderson, Lighthouse Point Yacht Club, Pompano Beach Exchange Club, Rotary Club of Pompano Beach, Offshore Anglers of Pompano Beach, Time Bandits, Bru’s Room, Comcast, as well as dozens of individual donors.
The activities and experiences – including peer-to-peer fundraising pages, a mobile auction, and a 50/50 drawing event – grossed more than $10,000 in individual donations and raised more than $2,000 through drawing ticket sales and auction items sales, making it BCC’s record-breaking fundraiser. Miles for Smiles 5K run sponsors and supporters responded, walked on their own, participated virtually, and together raised more than $134,000.
The mobile auction items included nearly a dozen paintings by our inspiring, young artists created during art therapy; holiday getaways donated by Vacation Village and Hampton Inn; more than 10 gift baskets with items donated by Expresso Gourmet Drive-Thru Coffee Shop, Elaine Appel, Carolina Rondon, and Janelle Brice in collaboration with Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits; several gifts donated by Funky Buddha, Yoga Joint, NZHL Designs, Teri Kovaks Photography; jewelry from Kendra Scott; sports memorabilia donated by Mindy Brown and Masimo; donation of online auction pictures by Corporate Image Photography; as well as medals and sports bags for our residents donated by We Finish Strong.
Next day, on November 7th, a Facebook Live event was held to celebrate and thank all supporters, sponsors, donors, and runners, and announce the winners of the mobile auctions and the 50/50 drawing, as well as awards for Top Team Fundraiser, Top Individual Fundraiser, Most Spirited Participant, and Day of Event Champion.
“Our mission at Broward Children’s Center is to provide life enhancement for all the kids. Our goal every single day is to take care of their medical and developmental needs, but also enhance the quality of each child’s life,” stated Marjorie Evans, CEO and Founder. “Your support and your donations during this annual event make a whole lot of difference in each child’s day-to-day life. On behalf of our kids and our entire organization, we’d like to thank everyone who participated and supported the 18th edition of Miles for Smiles during our 50th Anniversary.”
Even during this COVID-19 challenging times, BCC continues to serve more than 1,000 families in Broward County. This includes 56 residents, ranging from infants to residents 48 years old who receive 24-hour nursing care at Children’s Comprehensive Care Center, as well as the organization’s Group Homes.
With your support, BCC is able to care for some of the most medically fragile and technologically dependent infants, children, and young adults in the nation. Help BCC carry its mission to support, nurture, and bring life to kids with special needs by donating today at BCCkids.org/donate.
About Broward Children’s Center (BCC)
Since 1971, Broward Children’s Center (BCC), the largest nonprofit in Pompano Beach, Florida, has been providing medical, educational, therapeutic, recreational, daily living, and advocacy services through our network of care to infants, children, and young adults with special health care needs. As a private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, our mission is to respond to the unique needs of every child through programs that promote privacy, respect, independence, dignity, and engagement. By listening to and learning from the children and families we serve, we have grown from a single-program establishment to one that serves more than 1,200 individuals each year. Known for providing a wide range of services (residential, rehabilitative, educational, behavioral, medical, nursing, technological, psychological, transportation) to children with complex medical issues and other special needs, as well as to their families, Broward Children’s Center is celebrating 50 Years of Smiles. For information, visit us online at bcckids.org, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
DreamCatcher - Mari Naranjo
DreamCatcher Marketing & Productions
hello@dreamcatchermkt.com