GBI Announces Inaugural Class of Green Globes and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows
The Green Building Initiative recognizes 21 individuals who have demonstrated outstanding success in improving building performance and reducing climate impact.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) celebrates the recognition of twenty-one individuals from the United States and Canada with distinctions of Green Globes Fellow (GGF) and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellow (GPCF). GBI’s Fellow program, introduced in 2021, recognizes those who have demonstrated outstanding success in the improvement of the built environment through GBI’s Green Globes certification and/or Guiding Principles Compliance verification systems and promote sustainable, healthy, and resilient buildings globally.
Green Globes Fellows and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows are expert users GBI programs who contribute to the shaping of GBI’s educational content and tool development and are regarded as exceptional leaders in the green building industry. These design, construction, and sustainability professionals drive innovation and support others' commitments to reduce the impacts of climate change.
“GBI is honored to recognize the first class of Green Globes Fellows and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows,” said Vicki Worden, GBI’s President & CEO. “Each of these individuals are incredibly dedicated to elevating the sustainability of the built environment through project execution and leadership and have been instrumental in supporting GBI’s mission to reduce climate impacts by improving the built environment.”
Members of the 2021 Class of Green Globes Fellows include:
John Chyz, P.E., GGA, GGF, GPCF, WELL AP, Affiliated Engineers, Inc.
Barbara Clarke, AIA, GGA, GGF, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP, PZS Architects
David S. Eldridge Jr., P.E., BEMP, BEAP, HBDP, GGA, GGF Grumman| Butkus Associates
Sara Greenwood, GGF, LEED Fellow, WELL Faculty, Greenwood Consulting Group, LLC
Lawrence Humphries, P.E., GGA, GGF, Efficient Green, LLC
David Johnson, AIA, NCARB, GGA, GGF, GPCP, Fitwel Ambassador, D Johnson Architect, LLC
Gary Keclik, AIA, CSI, GGA, GGF, LEED AP, Keclik Associates, Ltd
John Lister, AIA, GGF, LEED AP, JL Architects
Donald Martin, AIA, GGA, GGF, GPCF, NCARB, BECxP, CxA+BE, LEED AP BD+C / ID+C / O+M, CGP, Fitwel Ambassador, NGBS Green Verifier, MARSTON design studio
Rebecca Mirsky, PhD, P.E., GGA, GGF, GPCP, Marigold Metrics, LLC
Rich Mitchell, AIA, GGA, GGF, NCARB, Mitchell Architectural Consulting, LLC
Raymond Reynoso, GGF, LEED AP, Ernst & Young LLP
Jane Rohde, AIA, GGF, FIIDA, ASID, ACHA, CHID, GGA-EB, LEED AP BD+C, JSR Associates, Inc.
Mark Russell, PhD, P.E., GPCA, GGA, GGF, GPCF, Wise Built LLC
Charlie Saville, GGF, LEED AP, Fitwel Ambassador, Living Future Institute Ambassador, Salas O’Brien
Paul Shafer, AIA, GGA, GGF, LEED BD+C, Edificycle
Gordon Shymko, P.E., GGA, GGF, LEED AP BD+C, G.F. Shymko & Associates Inc.
Jiri Skopek, GGA, GGF, AA Dip., OAA, MCIP, RIBA, LEED GA, 2030 Districts Network & Smart Buildings SuperCluster (SBSC)
Micheal Smith, P.E., CxA, GGA, GGF, NEBB RCx CP, Merrick & Company
David Stewart, MS P. Eng., GGF, LEED AP, David C. Stewart & Associates Inc.
Eric Truelove, P.E., GGA, GGF, LEED AP BD+C, Green Building Resources, LLC
Members of the 2021 Class of Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows include:
John Chyz, P.E., GGA, GGF, GPCF, WELL AP, Affiliated Engineers, Inc.
Donald Martin, AIA, GGA, GGF, GPCF, NCARB, BECxP, CxA+BE, LEED AP BD+C / ID+C / O+M, CGP, Fitwel Ambassador, NGBS Green Verifier, MARSTON design studio
Mark Russell, PhD, P.E., GPCA, GGA, GGF, GPCF, Wise Built LLC
Green Globes and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows maintain a valid Green Globes Professional (GGP) or Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP) credential, have completed at least 10 Guiding Principles Compliance projects or 10 Green Globes certifications, have volunteered 10 or more hours on a GBI committee or have conducted 5 external presentations on the subject, and have completed the application and provided three sponsor testimonials to attest to the quality of work provided.
GBI is now accepting applications for the Green Globes and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellow Class of 2022. Those interested can review program requirements and access the application at https://thegbi.org/professional-certification/ggf-gpcf/.
Applications received prior to May 31 will be eligible for the Class of 2022.
About GBI
GBI is a nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving building performance and reducing climate impacts. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including the Green Globes Professional (GGP) and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.
