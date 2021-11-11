Altor Safety & MRV Group Awardees in $15M New York PPE Equipment/Supplies Contract, Building Capacity for MWBE/SDVOB's
The firms will service the safety needs of NYS/NYC agencies, local municipalities, schools, police, hotels, hospitals, restaurants, and nonprofits for 5 years.ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York State’s Office of General Services announced contract awardees including mid-Hudson-based Altor Safety LLC and Long Island-based MRV Group LLC (MWBE//NMSDC) to manufacture and supply (PPE) Personal Protection Equipment and Supplies statewide. The awarded contract supports USA/NY-based manufacturing for PPE needs totaling more than $15 Million annually for 5 years.
Altor Safety is a manufacturer that responded directly to the COVID-19 crisis by standing up a full-scale production of surgical-grade face masks in New York. The Rockland County manufacturer produces FDA-approved, 4ply, and 3-ply disposable face masks made with 100% USA raw material and have invested over $2.5 million to purchase machinery, equipment, and raw materials to manufacture and distribute these products. At full production, Altor Safety will produce over 3,000,000 units of 3-ply disposable face masks per month. This is the first phase of a larger plan to bring the manufacturing of masks and other PPE products back to New York State.
MRV Group is a national diversity supplier and development firm. They provide products and services for government clients at the federal, state, and local levels, as well as services in support of private and non-profit industries. MRV Group’s product distribution of supplies and equipment ranges from industrial safety, infrastructure, electrical, clean energy, lighting, construction, and hospitality. Their development division supports equitable manufacturing, community, workforce, and economic development. MRV Group will lead national supplier diversity and community development efforts with Altor Safety.
The combined efforts of this contract will provide the following commodities to New York State agencies, local governments, schools, hospitals, and nonprofits. They include: Respirators (N95 & PAPR), Masks (Surgical, Clear View & Non-Surgical), Face Shields & Goggles (Medical & Non-Medical), Gloves (Vinyl & Nitrile), Gowns & Coveralls (Isolation, Surgical (Disposable & Reusable) & Coveralls), Covers (Shoe/Boot & Hair), Hand Sanitizer (Ethyl Alcohol & Isopropyl Alcohol), Disinfecting Wipes (Disinfecting & Isopropyl Alcohol) and Fit Test Kits. These contract opportunities alleviate product shortages due to supply chain issues that could lead to unfair pricing practices. These companies will also increase the State's manufacturing capacity while creating new jobs and market opportunities.
MRV Group will be launching Altor Safety’s (DEI) diversity, equity, and inclusion corporate strategy which includes their new MWBE/SDVOB/DBE and LGBTQ authorized reseller program to create more diverse suppliers. In addition, MRV Group will continue its corporate social responsibility work that ranges from providing community grants to increasing qualified diverse supplier utilization across industries including manufacturing, offshore wind, healthcare, tourism, and construction.
Lee Mornan, Key Accounts Manager | Altor Safety
“As a women-owned company Altor Safety is excited to partner with MRV Group, it’s a true MWBE partnership supporting local businesses. As a local manufacturer, we put a strong focus on producing local quality products right here in New York. Our industry responded to the pandemic and now we are ready to Reimagine, Rebuild, Renew for US-based manufacturing post-pandemic.”
Glenn O. Vickers II, Principal | MRV Group
“Altor Safety is a high capacity firm that truly represents the resilience, innovation, and spirit of New York and our Country. We look forward to continuing reinvesting our efforts into meaningful ways throughout the state for local communities. Opportunities like this are the result of compound collaborations over time and we would like to thank Empire State Development (ESD), Regional Economic Development Council (REDC), Harlem Community Development Corporation (HCDDC), U.S. Coalition of Black Woman Businesses, New York State Economic Development Council, Economic Development, Office of Minority Affairs, and Department of Labor within our Counties (Rockland, Suffolk, and Nassau) They have been critical partners to businesses like ours.”
