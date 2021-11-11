The North Fork and Hamptons Travel + Job Expo Pop-Ups Connecting Equitable Job Opportunities Within Diverse Communities
Workforce Development/Employment Effort Connecting Underrepresented Communities To Travel/Hospitality Careers on Long Island's North Fork And Hamptons.WYANDANCH, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Fork and Hamptons are providing equitable jobs connecting with diverse and underrepresented communities. The effort will help add to the over 100,000 Long Islanders that work in tourism to support Long Island’s $6 billion tourism industry.
Long Island’s East End is home to thousands of seasonal and year-round tourism, hospitality, trade, and professional jobs. An increase in record-setting seasonal travel and migration of year-round residents, combined with exasperated challenges in workforce recruitment, has proved that additional efforts are needed. Travel + Job Expos connect diverse domestic and international communities to travel destinations to work, live and play. Award-winning destination marketing organization Discover Long Island, diversity supplier/development firm MRV Group, and an assortment of industry partners are addressing this need together.
Interested employers and job seekers can visit www.traveljobexpos.com to learn more. Virtually and in-person, job seekers will learn about employment opportunities and benefits ranging from housing, transportation, employee discounts, medical insurance, child care, professional development, corporate volunteerism, and more. In addition to virtual engagement, there are 3 in-person pop-ups that will take place in November and December.
Wednesday, November 10 & 17, 2021 | 2pm - 7pm:
The Way of Prayer Church of God in Christ
113 Mount Avenue, Wyandanch, NY 11798
Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 | 3pm - 8pm:
ABBA Leadership Center
83 Greenwich St, Hempstead, NY 11550
“I’ve worked within the travel and hospitality industry on the East End for 10 years as a bartender. During the pandemic when everything closed, I focused on learning new skills and expanding my networks to re-enter the industry for better opportunities,” said MRV Group Project Management Apprentice Steven Cumberbatch of Riverhead. "I'm grateful to be working alongside organizations like Discover Long Island and Claudio's that care about diversity within the tourism industry."
In 2022, Travel + Jobs Expo initiative will host a multi-state effort recruiting job seekers from Massachusetts to Puerto Rico to promote tourism and recruit employees into the industry. Incoming exhibitors and sponsors such as Altor Safety and Power Pak provide additional support for this travel industry workforce initiative.
“We are thrilled to be partnering on this initiative to showcase not only the great employment opportunities on the East End, of which there are many, but the incredible lifestyle that comes with it. Whether working on the North or South Forks, or even Shelter Island, access to beaches, local farming, the arts, and healthy living, as well as the welcoming and diverse communities, are just a natural part of Long Island. Seasoned Hospitality operates venues across both forks and I must say it’s not only a personal joy to work alongside our teams, but a blessing to live on the East End. We look forward to helping build a strong and diverse community of hospitality team members through this partnership.’ Tora Matsuoka, Principal, Seasoned Hospitality
Steven Cumberbatch
Travel + Job Expos
+1 855-343-3042
media@mrvgroup.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other