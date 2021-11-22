ALIGNERCO Now Offers Teeth Straightening in as Little as Four Months
The ALIGNERCO's teeth straightening treatment time has been reduced from eleven months down to between four to six months.
The process was very easy and convenient for me. The customer service was top notch with answering all of my questions throughout the program.”WEST HEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALIGNERCO's teeth straightening treatment time has been reduced to between four to six months compared to a previous treatment time of eleven months. ALIGNERCO is offering a Black Friday deal of $250 off the cost of clear aligners.
— Brian
ALIGNERCO's teeth straightening treatment now takes just four to six months to complete, compared with eleven months previously. The teledentistry company continues to offer the most affordable clear aligners in the country. Patients who wish to benefit from aligners at a discounted price can take advantage of ALIGNERCO's Black Friday offer - $250 off clear aligners.
One of ALIGNERCO's customers, Brian, commented, "The process was very easy and convenient for me. The customer service was top notch with answering all my questions throughout the program. I recommend this to anybody who wants to have their teeth straightened."
The drop in treatment time was initiated due to customer demand for a faster tooth straightening treatment. ALIGNERCO responded by introducing a new tooth straightening protocol that enables treatment to be completed in between four to six months - a drop of between five to seven months compared with the original eleven-month treatment time.
Customers opting for the NightOnly clear aligners can expect a total treatment time of between six to eight months.
ALIGNERCO is a teledentistry company that offers customers direct access to clear aligners that help people straighten their teeth without having to use braces. ALIGNERCO clear braces can be used without the need for physical dentistry appointments - the invisible braces are shipped directly to customers. By using the ALIGNERCO clear aligners, customers can straighten their crooked teeth without the need for intervention from a dental professional.
The company is committed to providing an unbeatable service for customers, offering exceptional convenience, assistance and quality for a highly competitive price. The reduction in treatment times is an example of how ALIGNERCO always goes the extra mile to provide customers with what they need.
ALIGNERCO customers can choose from different payment plans, ranging from a one-off payment in full to $81 a month instalments. In addition to clear aligners worn during the day, customers can also opt for NightOnly aligners, that achieve results without the need for as much daytime wear.
The aligners are customized to suit the tooth contours of each customer. Customers submit impressions of their teeth, which are then used to create their aligners. Every patient also receives a customized treatment plan that's been tailored to achieve the best results for them, based on an analysis of their dental impressions.
Customer satisfaction rates are high - ALIGNERCO currently scores 4.6/5 on Trustpilot (out of 604 reviews).
In addition to reducing treatment times, ALIGNERCO is also offering a Black Friday money-off voucher to customers requesting clear aligners, enabling them to save more on ALIGERNCO's competitive prices.
