St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault / VCOR x2 / DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A405541
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/10/2021 @ approximately 2019 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road, Lunenburg
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, VCOR x2, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Brandon Aldrich
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a
report of a domestic assault. Investigation revealed that Brandon Aldrich
physically assaulted a significant other. Investigation also revealed that
Aldrich operated a motor vehicle with a suspended license, which is also a
violation of his court ordered conditions. Aldrich was arrested and transported
to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing. Aldrich was flash cited into Essex
County Criminal Superior Court to answer to the above charges, and released to a
court ordered curfew residence.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/2021 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Essex County Criminal Superior Court
LODGED: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111