St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault / VCOR x2 / DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A405541

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/10/2021 @ approximately 2019 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road, Lunenburg

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, VCOR x2, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Brandon Aldrich                                            

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a

report of a domestic assault. Investigation revealed that Brandon Aldrich

physically assaulted a significant other. Investigation also revealed that

Aldrich operated a motor vehicle with a suspended license, which is also a

violation of his court ordered conditions. Aldrich was arrested and transported

to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing. Aldrich was flash cited into Essex

County Criminal Superior Court to answer to the above charges, and released to a

court ordered curfew residence.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/2021 @ 1230 hours          

COURT: Essex County Criminal Superior Court

LODGED: N    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

