ArtMattan Films New Acquisition SHE HAD A DREAM Theatrical Release Date Set to Dec 3, 2021

ArtMattan Films, the film distribution arm of ArtMattan Productions, acquires the North American rights to SHE HAD A DREAM by Raja Amari.

Effortlessly balancing the personal and the political - and the invisible line between them - the filmmaker offers a glimpse into the future of a better Tunisia through Binous's unique odyssey.” — Film Inquiry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtMattan Films , the film distribution arm of ArtMattan Productions, acquires the North American rights to SHE HAD A DREAM by Raja Amari . The film will get a limited theatrical release in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 3.Ghofrane, 25, is a young Black Tunisian woman. A committed activist who speaks her mind, she embodies Tunisia's current political upheaval. As a victim of racial discrimination, Ghofrane decides to go into politics.We follow her extraordinary path, ranging from acting on her ambition to disillusion. Through her attempts to persuade both close friends and complete strangers to vote for her, her campaign reveals the many faces of a country seeking to forge a new identity.In its own unique way, this documentary sheds light on women's place in Tunisia's changing society.Directed by Raja Amari, Tunisia, 2020, 90min, documentary, Arabic and French w/English subtitles* IDFA 2020 - World Premiere* 2020 Amsterdam International Documentary Film Festival* 2021 CPH:DOX* 2021 African Diaspora International Film Festival* 2021 Zurich Film Festival"Binous' determination to be an agent of change lends the film an engaging, upbeat energy that enhances its appeal..." ~ Screen International"Effortlessly balancing the personal and the political - and the invisible line between them - the filmmaker offers a glimpse into the future of a better Tunisia through Binous's unique odyssey." ~ Film InquiryRaja Amari was born in Tunis, Tunisia. After receiving a Masters in French Literature from the University of Tunis, she graduated from La FEMIS, the French school for cinematic studies. Her first feature film « Red Satin » (2002), premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, won numerous awards and was acclaimed by the public and the press. Her second film « Buried Secrets », was presented in Official selection, at the 66th Venice Film Festival. It was screened at the MoMA, the African Diaspora International Film Festival and at various other Film Festivals in the world. In 2014, she directed « Tunisian Spring », a TV film for Arte Télévision. Her film « Foreign Body » had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2016 and its US Premiere at the African Diaspora International Film Festival in 2017. Raja Amari became member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2019. “She Had a Dream”, her latest TV film for Arte Television, had its world premiere at IDFA 2020.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND SCREENERS, PLEASE CONTACT:Diarah N’Daw-Spech, ArtMattan Films - Tel (212) 864-1760, e-mail: Info@africanfilm.comABOUT ARTMATTAN FILMSArtMattan Films celebrates in 2021 twenty nine years of exposing US audiences to a large variety of films about the human experience of people of color in many parts of the world. Films released by ArtMattan Films include Kirikou and the Sorceress, The Tracker, Gospel Hill, Scheherazade, Tell Me a Story, The Pirogue, Tango Negro: The African Roots of Tango, Stand Down Soldier, White Lies, The Man Who Mends Women, The Citizen, Foreign Body, Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba and most recently The Last Tree, Made in Bangladesh and Marighella. More info at www.AfricanFilm.com

"She Had a Dream" Trailer