Rock Hash website is officially launched: Bitcoin Miner ethereum miner filcoin miner
Bitcoin server Ethereum server fil coin server Bitcoin mining Ethereum mining fil coin mining”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitcoin has developed very fast in the past 12 years. As an investment product, Bitcoin has performed far better than all the investment categories of crude oil, gold, futures, Shanghai Stock Exchange and S&P 500; It is obviously different from traditional investment targets, which means that when mainstream assets are rising and falling at the same time, Bitcoin can get out of its own independent market.
More and more international giants are deploying bitcoin, including traditional mainstream payment giants, as well as Singapore’s largest commercial bank DBS, Singapore’s BBVA, and JP Morgan are also investing in bitcoin. The world’s largest investment management The China Securities Regulatory Commission has initiated an application. We will wait and see if this will pass. This also shows that Bitcoin has greatly entered the mainstream world's vision. Paypal has allowed some American users to buy and sell Bitcoin directly last year.
Bitcoin mining advantages
Mining and buying coins are the most direct way to buy BTC. When the currency price rises, everyone's income in the last year or two years is similar, but when the currency price drops sharply, there will be a difference. For example, the price of BTC dropped by half and never rebounded. In that way, friends who directly buy coins will lose half of their principal. Mining is equivalent to constantly discounting tun coins. Depending on the electricity bill, it is equivalent to 30% off tun coins. Although the recovery period is a little longer, the time is exchanged for space to avoid some impacts caused by the big fluctuations in currency prices, and the benefits are even greater. Stable and very defensive.
Simply put, users who choose to mine don’t have to worry about the currency price plummeting, nor do they have to worry about the theft of information and assets, they only need to check whether the income in the account has been released every day.
Rock Hash: The Best BTC Cloud Mining Platform
In order to expand the user market on a global scale and provide users with professional platform services, there is no need to find a site to deploy a mine, just register an account, one-click to buy products, and you can get daily mining income. Rock Hash mainnet The four BTC computing power products listed online have become a wise choice for users due to their high cost performance and stable income.
BTC products:Shared server series (free of electricity charges)
1. BTC Shared Server (30 Days)
Product price: 9.89 USDT/copy (change at any time according to market conditions)
Hashing power: 1TH/s
Service cycle: 30 days
Electricity fee: 0
Service charge: 4%
Shelf time: T+1
2. BTC Shared Server (90 Days)
Product price: 27.49 USDT/copy (change at any time according to market conditions)
Hashing power: 1TH/s
Service cycle: 90 days
Electricity fee: 0
Service charge: 4%
Shelf time: T+1
BTC products: Combined server series
1.BTC Combined Server (180 Days)
Product price: 33.9 USDT/copy (change at any time according to market conditions)
Hashing power: 1TH/s
Service cycle: 180 days
Shelf time: T+1
Electricity fee: 0.07 USDT/THS/day
Share ratio: 100% of users before returning to the book; 50% of users after returning to the book, and 50% of the platform.
2. BTC Combined Server (360 Days)
Product price: 46.9 USDT/copy (change at any time according to market conditions)
Hashing power: 1TH/s
Service cycle: 360 days
Shelf time: T+1
Electricity fee: 0.07 USDT/THS/day
Share ratio: 100% of users before returning to the book; 50% of users after returning to the book, and 50% of the platform.
Due to unstable factors such as network and equipment power, fluctuations will be caused. Please refer to the latest real-time display of the official website for the real computing power~
Product Easter Eggs
To celebrate the sale of new products, all users who purchase hashrate products during the main online event of Rock hashrate can not only enjoy the daily mining income, but also receive additional DCC airdrops, which are released in 180 antennas. What are you waiting for? Airdrop rules and For details, please go to Rock Hash official website https://www.rockhash.net/ to understand!
About Rock Hash
Rock Hash is the world's leading computing power trading platform. Headquartered in Singapore, it has operated safely and stably for 3 years. With excellent capital strength, solid technical support and abundant supply chain resources, it provides one-stop comprehensive mining services for hundreds of thousands of users around the world to meet the diversified needs of users.Rock Hash has a strong presence in global mines, investing, operating and constructing 7 large mines and tens of thousands of mining machines. The mines cover Canada, USA, Norway, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Japan and other places. It is committed to providing all-round computing power trading services for users all over the world.
Rock Hash official website:https://www.rockhash.net/
Rock Hash Twitter: https://twitter.com/rockhash666
Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100072145066339
E-mail:support@rockhash.net
Telegram: Singapore:https://t.me/RockHash_Singapore
Philippine:https://t.me/RockHash_Philippine
Thailand:https://t.me/RockHash_Thailand
Japan:https://t.me/RockHash_Japan
Malaysia:https://t.me/RockHash_Malaysia
Chinese Community:https://t.me/RockHash_CN
Korea：https://t.me/RockHash_Korea
