Rock Hash Launching Online: Trade To Win BTC, ETH, DCC, Bitcoin mining Bitcoin server Ethereum mining fil coin mining

Rock Hash Launching Online: Trade To Win BTC, ETH, DCC
On October 16, 2021, the ROCK HASH official website was newly launched. The new official website adopts a brand-new UI design, launches new products, new functions, and new services to give users a more convenient platform experience.
— https://www.rockhash.net
To celebrate the new launch of the official website, ROCK HASH officially planned a 30-day online welfare event. Through four major welfare activities, global users will join the ROCK HASH carnival.
ROCK HASH launches welfare activities
After ROCK HASH goes online, we will report the 30-day online welfare activities. The activity time is from 00:00 on October 16, 2021 to 24:00 on November 15, 2021. Four major welfare activities are provided to prevent users from The threshold opens the ROCK HASH mining journey. Let us take a look at the four major benefits.
Benefit 1: Buy any product and present DCC as a gift
During the activity, users can enjoy airdrop DCC when buying a full range of ROCK HASH products.
Benefit 2: Register to win value-added products
During the activity, new users will be presented with the BTC shared server 180-day computing power products for free after registration (free of electricity charge).
Benefit 3: Check in to receive benefits
During the activity, log in the platform and check in continuously for 7 days and present the 7-day ETH single M computing power. 30 DCC will be presented after checking in continuously for 30 days.
Activity description:
During the activity, you can repeatedly participate in the activity for checking in continuously for 7 days;
Supplementary signing can be performed for Benefit 3 activity. The supplementary signing each time will consume DCC, and the total consumption of supplementary signing = 0.5 * times DCC.
Benefit 4: Invite to win DCC
During the activity, the invitation code will be automatically generated in “account settings” when the user completes registration. The user can use the invitation code to invite others to register accounts. If the number of the invited people reaches the specified number, the corresponding DCC reward will be given.
Activity description:
Invite friends directly at Level 1.
The number of the invited registrants must be ≥5 so as to obtain the corresponding rewards.
When inviting others to register accounts, new users need to fill in the invitation code of the inviter, otherwise the number of new invitees will not be counted.
④The number of DCC presented in the table is the total number, including the value corresponding to the total number of previous invitees.
During the activity, registration of false users, click farming, virtual IP registration and other behaviors shall be prohibited. Once found, the account will be permanently cancelled immediately.
Reward distribution: Distributed immediately (after system review)
Activity Award：
Number of invitations Number of gifts
5≤x≤9 8
10≤x≤19 19
20≤x≤49 42
50≤x≤99 112
100≤x≤499 240
500≤x≤999 1250
1000≤x 2600
*The final interpretation right of this activity belongs to ROCK HASH.
About ROCK HASH
Rock Hash is the world's leading computing power trading platform. Headquartered in Singapore, it has operated safely and stably for 3 years.With excellent capital strength, solid technical support and abundant supply chain resources, it provides one-stop comprehensive mining services for hundreds of thousands of users around the world to meet the diversified needs of users.
Finally, I will attach a link to the ROCK HASH official website:
https://www.rockhash.net
More welfare activities are available on the ROCK HASH official website, come and start your digital currency journey with one click~
