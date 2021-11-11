Middlesex Barracks / Possession of Crack-Cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 21A304418

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/09/21 @ 2358 hours

LOCATION: Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury

ACCUSED: William Dunn

VIOLATION: Possession of Crack Cocaine

AGE: 37

CITY / STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator of the vehicle was identified as William Dunn. During the course of the stop, Troopers developed probable cause that there may be drugs in the vehicle. A consent search of the vehicle yielded crack cocaine. Dunn was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Dunn was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division for the above mentioned charge and released.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/2021 @ 0830 hours

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861