Middlesex Barracks / Possession of Crack-Cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS INCIDENT 

 

CASE#: 21A304418

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer 

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 11/09/21 @ 2358 hours

 

LOCATION: Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury

 

 

 

ACCUSED: William Dunn

 

VIOLATION: Possession of Crack Cocaine

 

AGE: 37

 

CITY / STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

 

 

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator of the vehicle was identified as William Dunn. During the course of the stop, Troopers developed probable cause that there may be drugs in the vehicle. A consent search of the vehicle yielded crack cocaine. Dunn was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Dunn was  subsequently issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division for the above mentioned charge and released.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/2021 @ 0830 hours

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

