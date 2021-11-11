Middlesex Barracks / Possession of Crack-Cocaine
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 21A304418
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/09/21 @ 2358 hours
LOCATION: Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury
ACCUSED: William Dunn
VIOLATION: Possession of Crack Cocaine
AGE: 37
CITY / STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator of the vehicle was identified as William Dunn. During the course of the stop, Troopers developed probable cause that there may be drugs in the vehicle. A consent search of the vehicle yielded crack cocaine. Dunn was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Dunn was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division for the above mentioned charge and released.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/2021 @ 0830 hours
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861