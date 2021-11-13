Raji's Style Venue Launches New Website
Raji's Style Venue is excited to announce the launch of their new website.GRAND BLANC, MI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raji's Style Venue, an established nail salon in the heart of Grand Blanc, Michigan is thrilled to announce the launching of their new website, www.rajisstylevenue.com. The owner of the salon, Ms. Raji, has been in the industry since 2006 and is now taking her business and career to a new level. "I have spent a great deal of my career in the corporate world but I can truly say that changing careers to become a Cosmetologist and Nail Technician in 2006 was the best thing that I have ever done." Raji says.
The newly launched site now features a glimpse of the owner's life and aspirations as well as information about the services offered as well as online booking. It will make booking appointments and answering inquiries easier and will give the customers a platform to easily reach out to Raji.
The salon is proud of their continuing education which allows them to offer clients the latest products, as well as the best health and safety practices in the industry. Raji says, "I enjoy getting creative and pride myself in offering unique nail art.” Raji Style Venue is inviting visitors to explore their new website as well as their Instagram account which is loaded with the latest designs.
Raji's Style Venue has been a Grand Blanc nail salon for years. They are known for their high quality work and how much they care about the clientele. The salon is female owned and operated and they are on a mission to make people feel great. Not only is there a focus on providing guaranteed service satisfaction but there is a focus on making self care an important part of the clients life style..
The "Xtens" and Aprés "GelX" full cover tips is offered as a unique enhancement option for a custom Insta glam look. Raji has been in the industry for over 10 years and loves what she does. She has seen many changes in the industry and has adopted them to her business. Her continuing education allows her to offer her clients the latest products, best health and safety practices in the nation.
About the Company:
Raji's Style Venue @ House of Beauty specializes in custom nail art and is located in Grand Blanc, MI.
Media Contact
Company Name: Raji's Style Venue @ House of Beauty
Contact Person: Raji Venugopal-Chikhale
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rajisstylevenue
Email: info@rajisstylevenue.com
Phone: (810) 955-9192
Address: 10761 S Saginaw St Bldg B, Ste L, Grand Blanc, MI 48439
Map: https://g.page/r/CeFbiSRyO2P3EAE
City: Grand Blanc
State: MI 48439
Country: United States
Website: https://www.rajisstylevenue.com
Raji Venugopal-Chikhale
Raji's Style Venue @ House of Beauty
+1 810-955-9192
email us here