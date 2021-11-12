The TalentHole a New Service Advocating for The American Workforce is Launching

Bringing Light to The Darkest Side of Employment #thetalenthole www.TheTalentHole.com Bringing Light to The Darkest Side of Employment #thetalenthole www.TheTalentHole.com Bringing Light to The Darkest Side of Employment #thetalenthole www.TheTalentHole.com

Why has working in America gotten so difficult? The TalentHole will highlight the darkest side of employment to advocate, deliver solutions, and make an impact.

Tired of not getting ahead in life, work at a Talenthole, for a Talenthole (boss), or with Talentholes (co-workers)? We share stories to highlight what is wrong with working in America.” — Carlos Advocate for the American Workforce