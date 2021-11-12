The TalentHole a New Service Advocating for The American Workforce is Launching
Why has working in America gotten so difficult? The TalentHole will highlight the darkest side of employment to advocate, deliver solutions, and make an impact.
Tired of not getting ahead in life, work at a Talenthole, for a Talenthole (boss), or with Talentholes (co-workers)? We share stories to highlight what is wrong with working in America.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TalentHole will provide unabridged, unapologetic, uncensored, unequivocal, unhinged, unjust, and completely humor filled employment related stories.
— Carlos Advocate for the American Workforce
The mission is to bring hope and wisdom to the American Workforce; by making fun of TalentHoles (employers, employees, and recruiters too) the people responsible for making it more difficult than, it needs to be happily employed in America.
According to TheTalentHole Advocate, Carlos Cymerman "In 2008, I launched SaveUSJobs.org advocating for The American Workforce, and in 2011, I launched a blog called 'TalentHole' purely for entertainment value. Inspired by a conversation with Scott Lonis (Talented US Tech Professional); I combined both SaveUSJobs and TalentHole to be a humor and value-filled resource; more impactful and relevant... than ever before!"
What is Happening in the US Labor Market?
1. Companies have many open positions.
2. Dissatisfied employees are quitting and there is high turnover.
3. And there is a fair amount of age discrimination occurring too.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Care about your fellow man, woman, and child (future American worker)? Join us to share your employment stories; they provide you an outlet (relief to be heard), and you give others both an opportunity to learn from your experience and not become TalentHoles themselves!"
About
When You Have Problems at Work…Don’t Complain to Your Boss, Dog, or HR? Send your complaint and story to TheTalentHole. We are Bringing Light to The Darkest Side of Employment. By sharing fun (humor and wisdom) filled stories about; employees, employers, and recruiters too. So that we can all learn something new and not become TalentHoles ourselves. Warning, if profanity upsets you, this site is the definitely not for you. To Learn More...If You Dare Visit www.THETALENTHOLE.com
