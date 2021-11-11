Flower Turbines Power Validation
Regulatory compliance consulting company, Alura Group, validated the wind measurement data of Flower Turbines' 3 meter vertical wind turbine from Marina of Hellevoetsluis at LatLng (51.823, 4.11725) on August 16, 2021. Here is a link to the report: https://flowerturbines.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Letter-Validation-Flower-Turbines-23-10-2021.pdf
The turbine is an improvement on the Savonius type of turbine. Traditionally, the maximum efficiency believed achievable for that type was below that of the lowest part of the curve from the current testing. Also note that the turbine started producing small amounts of power at around 1 meter/second wind speed, a possible record.
What does this mean for investors and consumers?
The expected revenue from the small turbine sector is projected to grow 42.5% in five years, without factoring in the effect of our product entering the mass market. More efficient power production opens the market much more.
Flower Turbines previously finished two oversubscribed Reg-CF crowdfunding rounds. Flower Turbines is an innovative small wind energy company making turbines that are the first to be simultaneously quiet, beautiful, efficient, and which make their neighbors perform better. The company has a complementary product line of on and off grid e-bike charging stations. The Flower Turbines technology is based on multiple granted and pending patents. Flower Turbines has growing sales of its products in Europe and is planning its US manufacturing.
“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb. “We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it.”
Flower Turbines is one of the first equity crowdfunded companies to be a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined in 2020. The Most Fundable Companies initiative involved a multi-phase assessment that evaluated multiple company variables including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team. Usually, the other winners have been traditionally funded by Angels and Venture Capital.
Installation of Small Size Tulip Turbines