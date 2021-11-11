Submit Release
News Search

There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,964 in the last 365 days.

King County Pre-Apprenticeship Program

Description: The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in a grant for a pre-apprenticeship program focusing on the construction trades. Commerce intends to issue one contract for no more than $921,500 for this work. All entities that meet the minimum qualifications are encouraged to apply.

Proposals due: December 6, 2021

Download RFP (docx)

You just read:

King County Pre-Apprenticeship Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.