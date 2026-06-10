Washington’s electric vehicle charging network expanding thanks to $37 million in awards from Commerce

Climate Commitment Act funding supports more than 750 new charging ports statewide

OLYMPIA, Washington — The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced $37.3 million in grants to support 104 electric vehicle (EV) charging projects across the state. The projects will bring 754 new charging ports online by late 2027. The funding was awarded to 43 organizations through the Washington Electric Vehicle Charging Program (WAEVCP).

View the full list of awards.

“We’re prioritizing investments where they will have the greatest impact,” said Sarah Clifthorne, interim director for the Department of Commerce. “Expanding access to EV charging in overburdened and rural communities will make clean transportation more practical, accessible, and affordable across Washington. Reliable charging infrastructure is critical for people who live, work, learn and travel outside our urban centers.”

A Commerce employee demonstrates an EV charger at the grand opening for the Samaki Commons EV Charging Station in Seattle earlier this year.

State officials estimate drivers using the chargers could save more than $1,000 annually on fuel costs compared to gasoline-powered vehicles. A recent Electric Power Research Institute analysis showed that Washington EV drivers save an average of 73% per mile on fuel costs, the highest savings rate in the country. Gasoline prices are volatile, while electricity rates are set locally and tend to be more stable and affordable in Washington.

Awardees will install 550 Level 2 charging ports and 204 Level 3 (DC fast-charging) ports by late 2027. Once completed, the new charging sites are expected to deliver approximately 20 million kilowatt hours (20 GWh) of electricity each year, enough to power about 5,000 EVs across Washington while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 20,000 metric tons annually.

These investments expand charging access to communities facing higher transportation costs and pollution burdens. They expand access to EV charging in public places and multifamily housing, so more people have access and the state can maximize its investment to help both community members and travelers charge up.

In addition to the installation projects, Commerce awarded $2.9 million in funding for seven projects that advance resilient, community-centered EV charging solutions across Washington. Two awards for innovation projects — one serving two locations on Whidbey Island and one in Fife — integrate fast charging with battery storage, renewable energy and microgrid technologies to improve reliability and expand access in hard-to-charge areas. Five site design projects will help communities, tribal nations, campuses, industrial zones, college campuses and local governments identify and prepare sites for future charging locations.

Lowering fuel costs and pollution in communities that need it most

A car charges at a Commerce-funded EV charging station in Colville.

The program prioritizes equitable access to EV charging. Of the funding, 56% ($20.7 million) is directed to non-tribal overburdened communities and 20% ($7.4 million) is directed to tribal communities, for a total of 76% invested in all overburdened communities. This exceeds the Climate Commitment Act targets of 40% for overburdened communities and 10% for tribal communities.

That’s the case for Yakamart, a convenience store and gas station on the Yakama Indian Reservation. The store is on Highway 97 and near Interstate 82 just outside of Toppenish. It’s both a busy regional thoroughfare and near about 11,000 Yakama tribal citizens, as well as the greater Yakima County population of about 260,000 people.

“As a Tribally owned business, Yakamart is proud to help expand access to reliable EV charging along key travel corridors while creating new opportunities for economic growth, tourism, and sustainability,” said Yakamart general manager Joel D. John. “This project represents more than charging stations — it’s about ensuring Tribal communities are included in the future of clean transportation and energy development. It will support both local residents and travelers by improving access to fast, dependable charging infrastructure in an underserved rural area.”

The program also made intentional investments in multifamily housing sites, where a lack of home EV charging has been identified as one of the most significant barriers to adoption. Of the funding, $6 million is specifically for charging installations at multi-family housing sites, such as apartments, in eight counties. Most of it is allocated to overburdened communities.

“As our region adopts electric vehicles at a rapid pace, King County Housing Authority sees EV chargers as essential infrastructure that should be available to everyone,” said Robin Walls, president and CEO of the King County Housing Authority. “KCHA is proud to partner with the state of Washington to bring convenient EV charging affordable housing communities.”

Adopt a Charger is partnering with KCHA on those projects, and others in multifamily areas.

Building a statewide charging network

WAEVCP is Washington’s community-focused EV charging program designed to fill gaps left by private investment. It supports charging at apartments, workplaces, fleet sites and public locations, so more residents can access EV infrastructure regardless of where they live.

Established by the Legislature in 2022, the program supports Washington’s transition to cleaner transportation by:

Lowering energy costs for households and businesses

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Improving air quality and public health

This is the program’s second round of awards, bringing the total investment to $135 million for 618 projects and more than 5,500 charging ports statewide. More than 2,000 ports from the first round are already in use.

About the funding

Funding comes from the Climate Commitment Account (Climate Commitment Act). The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. Information about the CCA is available at https://www.climate.wa.gov.