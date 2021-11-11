FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10, 2021 CONTACT: Christie Adams, information and education branch head N.C. Forest Service 984-302-0688 or christie.adams@ncagr.gov Military members to receive discount for tree seedling orders during November RALEIGH – In recognition of the service and sacrifice of veterans and members of the armed forces, the North Carolina Forest Service is offering a 25% discount on tree seedling orders placed by active, honorably discharged or retired military personnel during the month of November. The discount applies to the first $500 of all new orders, up to a $125 discount. "We are blessed and grateful for the service of active military personnel and veterans, many of whom are forestland owners in our state," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. "Offering this discount is a way to honor their service and helps North Carolina grow new forests and regrow forests after harvest, ensuring the long-term success for our vibrant forest sector.” To qualify for the discount, proof of service is required. A valid military ID, Department of Defense Form 214/215 or National Guard Bureau Form 22/22A is acceptable. Standard shipping rates still apply. Tree seedlings may be ordered by calling 1-888-NCTREES or by visiting www.buynctrees.com. The N.C. Forest Service Nursery and Tree Improvement program ensures that residents of North Carolina have access to the best native trees and genetics available for use on their land. Current available inventory includes loblolly pine, shortleaf pine, white pine, Fraser and other firs, a variety of hardwoods and native understory grasses. cma-2